By Spencer Beck | March 3, 2017 | People

Four cutting-edge L.A. designers, part of style/online powerhouse Not Just a Label’s stable of emerging fashion players, take us behind the showroom and into their home and ‘hoods for an intimate tour of their lives, 24/7!

24 Hours in the Life Of Breelayne Carter

9 am: Wake up, do some emailing. (I try to sleep as much as I can because I don’t function otherwise!)

10 am: Head to the factory to check in on collection progression, have a fitting with our pattern maker and fit model(s) to ensure everything is looking perfect. Fit is crucial to us, given that we are in the luxury market. We really take it to the next level in terms of our quality.

12 pm: Stylist pulls at the office—sometimes they know in advance and sometimes I am helping to set aside things and walk them through the line.

1 pm: Checking in with vendors and clients.

2:30 pm: Pick up some fabric and notions. I look through hundreds to thousands of swatches of fabrics to make sure that we’re getting the best quality for our customers. We only use pre-existing or dead-stock material, so sometimes that process takes a bit longer than it would if we made our own.

5 pm: Design meeting, plus Instagram and social media.

5:30 pm: Last-minute errands and “drop-offs,” whether that is dropping off a shipment at a retailer or final adjustments.

7 pm: Sometimes I run some personal errands at this time or meet with an editor or stylist.

9 pm: More emails. I'll usually get to checking my email if I haven’t been able to throughout the day and stay up until 1 am working on long-term projects—or just the emails, if it’s a particularly busy day.

1 am: Time for bed... hopefully!

24 Hours in the Life Olya Kosterina

7 am: Stroll with my dog, Strelka, a Siberian husky, to my local coffee spot, Stumptown, to have my daily extra-hot latte and a miso cookie.

8 am: Breakfast at home in the DTLA Arts District. Catching up with Business of Fashion and other platforms—like NJAL!

9 am: Skype with my dressmaker and colleague—she’s in the studio in Russia, so we work remotely every day.

10 am: Work on emails, planning, and organizing.

12 pm: Lunch at Grand Central Market in DTLA, my favorite spot for food. Most times, it’s a fish ceviche at Tostaderia—light and tasty!

4 pm: Head to LA’s Fashion District to get some trimmings. I go right before the stores are about to close so that it’s not too busy. Have a coconut drink with my husband Graham at The Verve in DTLA after he’s done with his work.

5 pm: Try to squeeze in time for myself. I either visit Roopa’s Brow Lounge (DTLA) or Harmony Nail Salon (Little Tokyo) or indulge with fashion magazines in The Fashion Bookstore—best selection in town.

6 pm: Back to work! I organize or execute content creation: planning lives on Facebook and Instagram, looking for muses for upcoming projects.

8 pm: Either catching up with a few friends over a glass of wine at Mignon, in DTLA, or heading over to the ArcLight Hollywood theater to see a latest release.

10 pm: Finally reaching the sofa to read an issue of Gentlewoman or System—or watch some HBO!

24 Hours in the Life Of Valerj Pobega

I envision, create, sketch, cut, and sew all my samples, paint the fabrics, make all my ordered pieces (in numbered, limited editions) plus special custom orders, and creative-direct all my photo shoots and videos, so I have to be very organized, and my days differ depending on what shows or project I’m working on.

6:30 or 7:00 am: Wake up—no matter what time I went to sleep the night before!

8:00 am: Breakfast with my husband while checking emails and reading WWD.

9:00 am: Drive to my studio. I try to do fabric cutting, painting, and sewing in the mornings, but sometimes I have to buy materials or see my silk agent.

1:30 pm: Grab a very quick lunch close to my studio.

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm: Appointments with stores or with clients for special orders or fittings.

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm: More sewing, which can go on overnight when working on deadlines for special garments ordered for the red carpet or film or video.

7:00 pm: The gym (twice a week if I can) or Kundalini yoga to de-stress—or a long walk (which I prefer, being European, since there’s so much driving around in LA).

9 pm: Either I’ll have dinner at home and watch a documentary or an inspiring movie (which leads to research and sketching ideas), or I’ll go out with clients or friends, perhaps to art gallery openings or events, or perhaps to my favorite place in LA, the Chateau Marmont, for an after-dinner drink to unwind.

12:30 am: I always read a few pages of a book before to sleep. I am an avid reader, but I don’t have much time lately, so I like to read a little bit at the end of each day.

24 Hours in the Life Of PHLEMUNS aka James Flemons

10 am: Wake up.

11 am: Check email and social media.

12 pm: Meetings at Urth Caffé, in the Arts District.

2 pm: Head to Michael Levine to pick up fabrics and supplies.

4 pm: Tender Greens for lunch.

5 pm: Stylist pick-up and drop-off, from Silverlake to West Hollywood.

8 pm: Tatsu Ramen for dinner with my best friend.

10 pm: Unwind at Wi Spa, in MacArthur Park.