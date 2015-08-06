    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 2, 2017

'Beauty and the Beast' World Premiere
Read More

February 25, 2017

9th Annual Charles Finch & Chanel Oscar Awards Dinner
Read More

February 21, 2017

Dakota Johnson, Vanity Fair & L'Oréal Paris Celebrate Young Hollywood

People

See More
Read More

March 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Eat in LA?
Read More

March 3, 2017

24 Hours in the Life of Not Just a Label's Hottest LA Designers
Read More

February 28, 2017

6 Things to Know About the 'Love' Cast

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 3, 2017

Why Casa Noble's Alta Belleza Tequila Is Not to Be Missed in LA
Read More

February 24, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Share Dishes Crafted for Academy Awards Viewing Parties
Read More

February 20, 2017

Mix Master Charles Joly on the Cocktails Academy Award Winners Will Be Drinking at the Governors Ball

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 3, 2017

Silicon Beach Real Estate Perfect for Snap Inc. IPO Buyers
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 6, 2017

Jonathan Simkhai Draws Inspiration From LA for New Althleisure Line
Read More

March 2, 2017

Stylish Swimsuits for Every Type of Spring Break Trip
Read More

March 1, 2017

How to Get Janelle Monáe's Signature Black & White Style
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

#LARetroCoolNOW: EIC Spencer Beck on 7 Tinseltown Tidbits to Celebrate 100 Years of Hollywood

By Spencer Beck | March 3, 2017 | Culture

Share

In the world’s movie capital, suddenly everything old is new again.

Emma-Stone-Ryan-Gosling-La-La-Land-Hollywood-Graumans-Chinese-Theatre.jpg

Theaters Were Originally Banned Here

When the movies blew into Hollywood in the early 1910s, there was a post office, a couple of markets, two hotels, and nary theater of any kind (ironically, a city ordinance restricted that).

Hollywood Boulevard Had a Different Name

Iconic Hollywood Boulevard was originally dusty Prospect Avenue!

Two Legendary Buildings Were Born Days Apart in 1927

On May 15, and May 18, 1927, two of the town’s most iconic structures debuted to much fanfare. The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, which would host the first Academy Awards exactly two years later, quickly became the stomping ground of moviedom’s swell set. Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, right across the street, premiered with Cecil B. DeMille’s Christian epic King of Kings, which no doubt helped to quell the town’s theater-hating Methodist founding fathers.

Capitol Records Is Celebrating 75 Years This Year

Hollywood’s third most celebrated landmark, the Capitol Records building, is hosting the 75th anniversary of the world-famous music company, the first to put down roots on the west coast, with a series of tributes and parties all year.

Prices Were (Very) Different

When Clark Gable and Carole Lombard first stayed in the penthouse of the Hollywood Roosevelt, it cost them five dollars a night. A move ticket was 25 cents. Today’s cost: $6,021.75.

Smoking Was Allowed

Frank Sinatra smoked unfiltered Camels while he recorded albums in the legendary studios at Capitol Records. Of course.

And for Lovers of Classic Hollywood, Don’t Miss This

The Oscar-winning All About Eve, the only movie besides Titanic and La La Land to be nominated for 14 Oscars, is coming to legendary Grauman’s for two nights only, March 5 and March 8. For tickets, click here.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: celebrities hollywood films movies history spencer beck _feature
Categories: Culture

Popular Posts

Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 17, 2017

Leonardo Nam on Working in ‘Westworld' & Being an Asian Actor in Hollywood
Read More

February 14, 2017

Warhol Wows During Art Basel Hong Kong

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE