By Murat Oztaskin | April 10, 2017 | People

Realtor and interior designer Elisa Baran applauds the westside glam life.

Cali convert: “I couldn’t see myself living anywhere else in California,” says New Yorker-turned- West Hollywood devotee Elisa Baran. “I love this city! There’s so much to do.”

Moving to LA for school six years ago, New York native Elisa Baran made a beeline for West Hollywood. “I had always wanted to be a fashion designer,” says Baran. “But one year ago, I realized I wanted more than just fashion, and took my design background into real estate.” Now, the 24-year-old acts as project manager, interior designer, and listing agent for luxury real estate titan Mercer Vine, specializing in properties and renovations in her own ’hood. “I need to always be creating, and solving problems,” says Baran, “while constantly thinking of ways to make our community a better place to live in.” Hip hip for that.

“With its key location on Melrose, Verve Coffee Roasters (8925 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 310-385-9605) is one of the vibe-ier coffee shops in WeHo. The avocado toast with a poached egg is a must.”

“Rock & Reilly’s (8911 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-360-1400) is great for grabbing a beer after work. On Tuesday nights they have karaoke—if you’re lucky, you’ll be singing next to a celeb!”

“If you want the best Mexican in LA, hop over to La Otra Escuela Taqueria (7615 Beverly Blvd., LA, 323-932-6178). The ceiling is covered with old wooden shoes—the owner is a former shoemaker.”

“Sunday mornings, grab a coffee and a yogurt and granola at Coffee Commissary (801 N. Fairfax Ave., LA, 323-782-1465), then walk over to the Melrose Trading Post (7850 Melrose Ave., LA) open-air flea market and bargain, bargain, bargain!”

“Jon & Vinny’s (412 N. Fairfax Ave., LA, 323-334-3369) has some of the best pizza in LA. I’m from New York, so that says a lot!”