March 30, 2017

Coach X Rodarte Collection Launch Dinner
March 28, 2017

Jasmine Sanders Launches Collection with Quay Australia
March 23, 2017

The XX Project Hosts Power Women in Music Dinner

March 28, 2017

Ross Butler Spills on Working With Selena Gomez for Netflix's 'Thirteen Reasons Why'
March 27, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Date Night in LA?
March 24, 2017

Famed Chef Daniel Boulud on the First Thing He Learned to Make & Whether He'll Open a Restaurant in LA

March 31, 2017

Couples Cooking Classes to Take This Spring in LA
March 23, 2017

Where to Eat the Most Amazing Sushi Burritos Around LA
March 9, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Bring Middle Eastern Influences to Spring Dishes

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week
March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

March 30, 2017

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring
March 29, 2017

9 Breezy Dresses for Every Spring Occasion
March 28, 2017

British Banking Heir David de Rothschild on New Venice Fashion & Lifestyle Store
Art Pieces to See This Spring in Los Angeles

By Murat Oztaskin | March 29, 2017 | Culture

Forget whole exhibitions. This spring, single Old-World masterpieces steal the arts spotlight.

Van Gogh’s The Bedroom at Norton Simon.

While LA’s revered arts institutions constantly call in pieces on loan to launch their mega-caliber exhibitions and group shows, three individual masterworks on view this spring have the city’s art elite thinking in singles.

Through March 6, Vincent van Gogh’s The Bedroom (1889) takes pride of place at Norton Simon Museum (411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, 626-449-6840), on loan from The Art Institute of Chicago. A kind of figureless self-portrait, painted while the artist was in asylum in southern France, the masterpiece communicates the Dutchman’s harrowing despair and “allows for a remarkable conversation with” other van Goghs in the museum’s collection, says chief curator Carol Togneri. This is the first time The Bedroom has been on view on the West Coast.

Across town, a first gives way to a “second,” as Edgar Degas’s Russian Dancers (c. 1899) returns to The Getty (1200 Getty Center Dr., LA, 310-440-7330) through May 7, on loan from a private collection. The centerpiece of a popular repeat exhibition exploring Degas’s use of pastels (the first, in 2015, featured different accompanying images), Russian Dancers allows Angelenos to celebrate the rich colors and exuberant abandon of the artist’s work in this medium.

As The Getty enjoys its loan, it returns another: Rembrandt’s Juno (c. 1662–1665), which went on loan from the Hammer Museum (10899 Wilshire Blvd., LA, 310-443-7000) last fall during the renovation of its permanent collection galleries. Now the late-career masterpiece, which displays the éclat of Rembrandt’s final-years technique, has returned to its home, featured prominently amidst 100-plus other works in the new Armand Hammer Collection gallery. At the always-avant-garde Hammer, old school is new again.

Tags: art la art spring 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF A PRIVATE COLLECTION (DEGAS); THE ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO, HELEN BIRCH BARTLETT MEMORIAL COLLECTION (VAN GOGH); THE ARMAND HAMMER COLLECTION, GIFT OF THE ARMAND HAMMER FOUNDATION. HAMMER MUSEUM, LOS ANGELES (REMBRANDT)

March 10, 2017

Alex Lyras Goes Behind the Scenes of His Hit One-Man Show 'Plasticity'
March 16, 2017

DJ Politik on His New LA Venture & How Technology Is Impacting Music
March 23, 2017

'Nocturnal Animals' Star Ellie Bamber on How Tom Ford Influenced Her

