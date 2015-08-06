    

March 14, 2017

March 10, 2017

March 9, 2017

March 24, 2017

March 23, 2017

March 20, 2017

March 23, 2017

March 9, 2017

March 7, 2017

March 22, 2017

March 22, 2017

March 20, 2017

March 23, 2017

March 21, 2017

March 20, 2017

By Scott Huver | March 23, 2017 | People

After Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals, Ellie Bamber is the latest fashion in Hollywood.

Ellie-Bamber.jpg

Even after being handpicked by filmmaker and fashion designer Tom Ford for a crucial role in his harrowing Nocturnal Animals, Ellie Bamber almost blew her big debut. The Titian-haired 19-year-old, scurrying down the red carpet in a binding black-velvet Ford gown and teetering on sky-high Jimmy Choos, was running late to the movie’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival after an errant earring left her with a bloody lobe. But amidst the chaos, she found a perfect—and perfectly surreal—moment.

“All of a sudden I heard the score of the film playing outside,” Bamber recalls. “I was running toward this red carpet with that beautiful score and it was one of those moments where I thought, ‘Wow, I’m so lucky. This is wonderful.’”

The British stunner has emerged as an instant, in-demand It Girl, with Hollywood clamoring to cast her—Bamber’s next major role is in Lasse Hallström’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (“I [love] Chocolat and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, so to work with him was really, really special to me,” she says).

Bamber has embraced the lessons she’s learned from the famously meticulous Ford. “I took away that it’s okay to work so hard to get every detail down,” she says. And then there’s a compliment from their first meeting that still lingers. “He said, ‘I can tell that you have great personal style,’” she admits (Bamber fluctuates between grungy English skate brands, vintage couture, and Ford and Chanel). “I couldn’t believe my ears. I was like, ‘Oh. Oh, thank you!’”

Tags: interviews films movies actresses tom ford _feature spring 2017
 
 
Tags: interviews films movies actresses tom ford _feature spring 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JUSTIN CAMPBELL

