March 14, 2017

The Hollywood Reporter & Jimmy Choo Host Dinner for Most Powerful Stylists
March 10, 2017

GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky GUESS Club Party
March 9, 2017

Hermes DwntwnMen Event

March 16, 2017

DJ Politik on His New LA Venture & How Technology Is Impacting Music
March 14, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Reese Witherspoon Have a Mother-Daughter Date in LA?
March 10, 2017

Alex Lyras Goes Behind the Scenes of His Hit One-Man Show 'Plasticity'

March 9, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Bring Middle Eastern Influences to Spring Dishes
March 7, 2017

9 Unique Ways to Eat Your Veggies This Spring
March 3, 2017

Why Casa Noble's Alta Belleza Tequila Is Not to Be Missed in LA

March 9, 2017

Kick Off Spring Early With These Fresh Home Decor Pieces
March 8, 2017

LA Homes With Backyards Perfect for Watching Spring Sunsets
March 3, 2017

Silicon Beach Real Estate Perfect for Snap Inc. IPO Buyers

March 16, 2017

7 Style Pieces With a Built-In Choker
March 15, 2017

How to Show Off Your St. Patrick's Day Pride at the Office
March 15, 2017

Presented by Burke Williams: How to Take Spa Time to the Next Level This Spring
DJ Politik on His New LA Venture & How Technology Is Impacting Music

By Aldous Tuck | March 16, 2017

One of L.A.'s top DJs spills his music beyond the dance floor.

DJ-Politik.jpg

Spin effect: When he’s not busy pumping the party at clubs from Beverly Hills to Miami to the Vegas Strip, LA native DJ Politik brings his (musical) power to the people, sharing knowledge and music history with young, aspiring SoCal DJs.

DJ Politik is a man in demand. A product of a musical household—his mother was a singer and musician—the LA native received his first turntables at age 12, back when he was known as Paul Purman. Having come up cutting his teeth in the city’s hottest clubs, the 27-year-old is now a citizen of the world, embracing his rigorous travel schedule with deejaying residencies around the country. “Travel gives me time to read, listen to music, and enjoy a moment of quiet,” he says. “Despite that, I love the creative melting pot of LA, and am always happy to come home.”

Those rare moments of in-flight downtime are especially important during the launch of Politik’s newest venture, the Forum Music Group. This independent music collective for songwriting, recording, producing, and fostering talent is a natural next step in the life of the musical mix meister. “We recently opened a recording studio in North Hollywood and are working with some great new artists,” says Politik. “I want to base this business on a strong, diverse catalog of music from a wide variety of artists—including me!”

Politik’s plans for 2017 and beyond involve focusing on gigs at smaller, more eclectic venues in LA, and diving deep into philanthropy. “Technology is making music disposable,” he says. “I want kids to have access to and an appreciation of our musical heritage, while making their own special sounds.” Hear, hear!

Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MIKE KIRSCHBAUM (PERFORMANCE); IAN MORRISON (PORTRAIT)

