By Aldous Tuck | March 16, 2017 | People

One of L.A.'s top DJs spills his music beyond the dance floor.

Spin effect: When he’s not busy pumping the party at clubs from Beverly Hills to Miami to the Vegas Strip, LA native DJ Politik brings his (musical) power to the people, sharing knowledge and music history with young, aspiring SoCal DJs.

DJ Politik is a man in demand. A product of a musical household—his mother was a singer and musician—the LA native received his first turntables at age 12, back when he was known as Paul Purman. Having come up cutting his teeth in the city’s hottest clubs, the 27-year-old is now a citizen of the world, embracing his rigorous travel schedule with deejaying residencies around the country. “Travel gives me time to read, listen to music, and enjoy a moment of quiet,” he says. “Despite that, I love the creative melting pot of LA, and am always happy to come home.”

Those rare moments of in-flight downtime are especially important during the launch of Politik’s newest venture, the Forum Music Group. This independent music collective for songwriting, recording, producing, and fostering talent is a natural next step in the life of the musical mix meister. “We recently opened a recording studio in North Hollywood and are working with some great new artists,” says Politik. “I want to base this business on a strong, diverse catalog of music from a wide variety of artists—including me!”

Politik’s plans for 2017 and beyond involve focusing on gigs at smaller, more eclectic venues in LA, and diving deep into philanthropy. “Technology is making music disposable,” he says. “I want kids to have access to and an appreciation of our musical heritage, while making their own special sounds.” Hear, hear!