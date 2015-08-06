By Juliet Izon | February 28, 2017 | People

We caught up with the creators and stars of Netflix’s Love to chat about changes for the second season, their real love lives, and the battle of East side versus West side in LA.

Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust in Love.

Is interviewing three comedians together—namely Paul Rust, Gillian Jacobs, and Judd Apatow—as fun as you might think? In a word, yes.

The series, which stars Rust and Jacobs and was created by Rust, Apatow, and Rust’s wife Lesley Arfin, centers around two damaged souls navigating the rocky waters of dating and, of course, love. While the second season doesn’t premiere until March 10, the critically acclaimed Love is already green-lit for a third season—meaning the hapless adventures of Mickey (Jacobs) and Gus (Rust) are far from over.

So, until you’re able to binge-watch all of season two, sate yourself with the wackiest facts we learned about the cast and crew:

Jacobs remains true to her Hell’s Kitchen “roots”

The actress, who graduated from Juilliard in 2004, still counts The Galaxy Diner as one of her favorite restaurants. “It’s where I used to eat bagels late at night with my friend Carly when we were broke,” she says. Other favorite New York spots? “I really like Superiority Burger; they have great veggie burgers. And The NoMad Hotel has great food.”

Rust still has to work on his accent, while Apatow lost his

A native of Iowa, Rust revealed, “there’s a flat ‘a’ vowel sound that’s tricky for me. I have to stop and think, ‘The lead singer of the Rolling Stones is… Mick JAYgger?’” But Apatow says his accent is long gone: “I have these tapes—because I used to interview comedians when I was 16 years old—and I have the craziest Long Island accent!”

Season two delves deeper into Mickey and Gus’ nascent relationship

“The first season was about showing that moment where you first meet someone; all those hesitations that lead to actually going out on a date, and how that created somewhat of a mess,” Apatow says. “So, this season is them dipping their toes into the idea of a series of dates and seeing where it can go.”

They don’t have perfect relationships in real life, either

“I definitely had some classic New York screaming fights on the street in public,” says Jacobs of her time in the city. “I feel like [that] is a quintessential New York experience,” she adds with a laugh. She’s not the only one: “I had this guy walk up to me and say, ‘I saw you in New York, you were like running down the street?’ And I realized I [had been] in the middle of a fight with my wife. He just happened to see me run by,” Apatow chuckles.

Stop, collaborate, and listen

“I definitely feel like this is the most collaborative work experience that I’ve ever had,” says Jacobs. “It seems like there’s a genuine interest in hearing the opinions of the actors, which is not usually the case.” And for Rust, who writes alongside his wife, there’s an added benefit: “Working with your partner is actually very romantic, he says. “Especially when you love and respect the person. Lesley’s incredibly talented, so the show’s really benefited from her thoughts, feelings, and ideas. Her soul is very much in the show, which I love.” Aw.

True Hollywood Stories

Apatow, Jacobs, and Rust really got into it when we asked them about LA, where they live, and where Love films and takes place. When asked what his favorite part of living on the West side of LA is, Apatow pauses and throws out this gem: “I like that when I jog, I might see Jeremy Renner.” As for Rust and Jacobs, who live on the East side? Don’t expect a visit from him anytime soon: “I will not cross the 405 to see anyone. When you’re on the other side of the 405, like when someone moves to Silver Lake, you’re like, “It was nice being your friend,” chuckles Apatow.

Love season two premieres on Netflix on March 10.