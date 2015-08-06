    

Parties

Spotted: How Did Celebrities Party During Oscars Week?

By Jessica Estrada | February 27, 2017 | People

Share

Where did Fifty Shades Darker star Jamie Dornan have a pre-Oscars date night, and how did celebs watch the big show in style? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

Jamie-Dornan-Oscars-2017-Red-Carpet.jpg

Jamie Dornan, Nicole Kidman, Pharrell Williams, and More Partied at the Charles Finch & Chanel Dinner

There was a star-studded guest list at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-Oscars dinner at Madeo Restaurant on Oscars eve. Jamie Dornan, Pharrell Williams, Nicole Kidman, and more stars were in attendance.

Beyoncé and Jay Z Attended The Weinstein Company’s Pre-Academy Awards Dinner

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z spent their date night celebrating Oscar nominees at The Weinstein Company’s bash held at the Montage Beverly Hills.

Emma Roberts and Priyanka Bose Attended the Red Carpet Green Dress Soirée

Emma Roberts and Priyanka Bose toasted sustainable fashion on Thursday night at Red Carpet Green Dress' annual pre-Oscar party hosted by founder Suzy Amis Cameron and Atelier Swarovski at a private Beverly Hills Residence.

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens Attend Elton John’s Oscar Viewing Party

BFFs Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens watched the Oscars in style at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood.

Sofía Vergara and Katy Perry Celebrate at the Vanity Fair After Party

The party doesn’t end once the cameras stop rolling. Stars such as Sofía Vergara, Joe Manganiello, and Katy Perry flocked to the Vanity Fair after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Categories: People

Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

