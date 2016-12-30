    

Experience Your Own Version of 'La La Land' at These Jazz Clubs Around LA

By Nile Cappello | February 23, 2017 | Culture

Share

La La Land got you feeling some type of way? We can’t promise you’ll spot Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone at these local spots, but we can promise you’ll get a front row seat to some of the best live jazz in the city. Get your dancing shoes ready.

Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill & Jazz

Nine Grammy Awards, five number one albums, and 72 million records sold went into the creation of this dinner theater founded by legendary musician Herb Alpert and run by his daughter, Eden. The stacked calendar features a diverse mix of established greats like The Black Market Trust, as well as up-and-comers highlighted in the emerging artist series like the Bob Reynolds Quartet. 2930 Beverly Glen Cir., Los Angeles, 310-474-9400

Catalina Bar & Grill

Amongst nearby Hollywood and Highland Center, Hollywood Palladium, and the Walk of Fame, the Catalina Bar & Grill’s old-school dinner concerts are a welcome change of pace in a neighborhood known as the epicenter of pop culture. The slogan of “Nothing But The Best in Jazz” certainly rings true here—the club has showcased everyone from Dizzy Gillespie to Ray Brown, Chick Corea, and Dee Dee Bridgewater. 6725 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-466-2210

Bluewhale

A post shared by bluewhalemusic (@bluewhalemusic) on

A classic jazz club with a distinctly DTLA character, Little Tokyo’s Bluewhale is part live jazz venue, part bar, and part art gallery space. First started in 2009 by jazz vocalist Joon Lee, Bluewhale has garnered praise from the ever-discerning music community for its free seating, acoustics, and Grammy Camp program, which selects high school artists to perform in the Grammy band, choir, or combo. 123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St., Los Angeles, 213-620-0908

PIP’S on La Brea

From event producer Derrick Pipkin, this Mid-City outpost is the quintessential LA jazz club—down to the Sunday brunch and outdoor patio. Besides attracting many of the city’s most talented jazz musicians, the venue’s current weekly calendar includes regular performances by Cal Bennett, Barbara Morrison, Dave Paterson, Jeff Robinson, and the David Leech Trio. 1356 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 323-954-7477

Le Petit Paris

The second Le Petit Paris from Cannes-based restaurateurs David and Fanny Rolland is this sprawling outpost in DTLA. The restaurant captures French culture in its diverse spaces, Southern French menu, native purveyors, and, of course, live music events. In addition to house DJ Yann Muller, Le Petit Paris hosts live jazz artists Wednesdays from 7:30-9:30 p.m. and on nights of the DTLA Art Walk, held the second Thursday of every month. 418 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, 213-217-4445

