By Jessica Estrada | February 22, 2017 |
Lifestyle
In case you’ve been slacking on your New Year’s resolution, here’s some chic workout gear to inspire you to get you back on track.
In A Cinch Pack, Lululemon ($68). 8532 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 310-659-9590
With this cool, versatile gym bag, there’s no excuse to not tote your workout gear wherever you go.
Zero Gravity Run Leggings, Sweaty Betty ($135). sweatybetty.com
Made of sweat-wicking fabric, these model-approved leggings hug your curves in all the right places so you’ll look good no matter what workout you’re doing.
Mist Sea Cliff Full Zipper Jacket, Wear It to Heart ($120). wearittoheart.com
If you’re the running type, you’ll definitely want this pretty sea cliff-inspired jacket to keep you warm during those springtime runs.
Strappy Kettlebella Tank, Athleta ($54). 1318 Third St. Promenade, Santa Monica, 310-393-3040
This basic tank is simple in the front and all party in the back thanks to a full-length mesh stripe so you’ll stay fresh while getting your sweat on.
Sea Breeze in Marble, Valleau Apparel ($38). valleauapparel.com
This marble print sports bra is so comfy and on trend you’ll never want to take it off. Thanks to a black-and-white color scheme it matches with whatever workout pieces are already in your closet.
Tokyo Sleeveless Hoodie, Carbon 38 ($145). carbon38.com
We can’t think of anything cooler than this sleeveless hoodie designed in collab with artist Curtis Kulig. Throw it on to add an edgy touch to your workout ensemble.
Apple Watch Series 2, Apple ($369). 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-617-9800
If you're serious about upping your fitness regime, treat yourself to the Apple Watch to track all of your activity and remind you to hit your goals.
Spiked Naked 500ML, bkr ($40). mybkr.com
Stay on top of your hydration in and out of the gym with this celebrity-approved nude pink water bottle. The spike accents (along with your new killer bod) will turn heads wherever you go.
Marathon Shorts, Shape Active ($54). shapeactive.com
Training for the LA Marathon? Nab these cute shorts so you’ll be ready to run come March.
Women’s Sports Australian Open Tennis Dress, Lacoste ($135). 447 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-385-0655
If hitting up the gym just isn’t your thing, get your heart pumping with a tennis session or two while rocking this chic Lacoste dress designed for the Australian Open.
