    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 25, 2017

9th Annual Charles Finch & Chanel Oscar Awards Dinner
Read More

February 21, 2017

Dakota Johnson, Vanity Fair & L'Oréal Paris Celebrate Young Hollywood
Read More

February 12, 2017

Warner Music Block Party Presented by Rémy Martin Cognac

People

See More
Read More

February 24, 2017

Looking Back on the Life of Carrie Fisher
Read More

February 22, 2017

Russell Simmons on His New LA Yoga & Clothing Studio Tantris
Read More

February 20, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 24, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Share Dishes Crafted for Academy Awards Viewing Parties
Read More

February 20, 2017

Mix Master Charles Joly on the Cocktails Academy Award Winners Will Be Drinking at the Governors Ball
Read More

February 10, 2017

PopCultivate Fuses the LA Culinary & Cannabis Worlds Into a Pop-Up Dinner

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 22, 2017

8 Loafers for Guys to Wear This Spring
Read More

February 21, 2017

8 Oscar-Worthy Gowns to Wear to Your Next Big Soirée
Read More

February 17, 2017

The Most Over-The-Top Beauty Looks We Saw at NYFW
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Chic Workout Gear in Case You've Slacked on Your New Year's Resolutions

By Jessica Estrada | February 22, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

In case you’ve been slacking on your New Year’s resolution, here’s some chic workout gear to inspire you to get you back on track.

Gym Bag

Lululemon-In-A-Clinch-Pack.jpg

In A Cinch Pack, Lululemon ($68). 8532 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 310-659-9590

With this cool, versatile gym bag, there’s no excuse to not tote your workout gear wherever you go.

Statement Leggings

Sweaty-Betty-Zero-Gravity-Run-Leggings.jpg

Zero Gravity Run Leggings, Sweaty Betty ($135). sweatybetty.com

Made of sweat-wicking fabric, these model-approved leggings hug your curves in all the right places so you’ll look good no matter what workout you’re doing.

Zipper Jacket

Wear-It-To-Heart-Mist-Sea-Cliff-Full-Zipper-Jacket.jpg

Mist Sea Cliff Full Zipper Jacket, Wear It to Heart ($120). wearittoheart.com

If you’re the running type, you’ll definitely want this pretty sea cliff-inspired jacket to keep you warm during those springtime runs.

Chic Tank

Athleta-Strappy-Kettlebella-Tank.jpg

Strappy Kettlebella Tank, Athleta ($54). 1318 Third St. Promenade, Santa Monica, 310-393-3040

This basic tank is simple in the front and all party in the back thanks to a full-length mesh stripe so you’ll stay fresh while getting your sweat on.

Marble Sports Bra

Valleau-Apparel-Sports-Top.jpg

Sea Breeze in Marble, Valleau Apparel ($38). valleauapparel.com

This marble print sports bra is so comfy and on trend you’ll never want to take it off. Thanks to a black-and-white color scheme it matches with whatever workout pieces are already in your closet.

Sleeveless Hoodie

Carbon-38-Tokyo-Hoodie.jpg

Tokyo Sleeveless Hoodie, Carbon 38 ($145). carbon38.com

We can’t think of anything cooler than this sleeveless hoodie designed in collab with artist Curtis Kulig. Throw it on to add an edgy touch to your workout ensemble.

Apple Watch

Apple-Watch-Series-2.jpg

Apple Watch Series 2, Apple ($369). 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-617-9800

If you're serious about upping your fitness regime, treat yourself to the Apple Watch to track all of your activity and remind you to hit your goals.

Pretty Bottle

BKR-Naked-Spiked-500ml.jpg

Spiked Naked 500ML, bkr ($40). mybkr.com

Stay on top of your hydration in and out of the gym with this celebrity-approved nude pink water bottle. The spike accents (along with your new killer bod) will turn heads wherever you go.

Short Shorts

Shape-Marathon-Shorts.jpg

Marathon Shorts, Shape Active ($54). shapeactive.com

Training for the LA Marathon? Nab these cute shorts so you’ll be ready to run come March.

Tennis Dress

Lacoste-Tennis-Dress.jpg

Women’s Sports Australian Open Tennis Dress, Lacoste ($135). 447 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-385-0655

If hitting up the gym just isn’t your thing, get your heart pumping with a tennis session or two while rocking this chic Lacoste dress designed for the Australian Open.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: wellness health fitness workout _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

Popular Posts

Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 17, 2017

Leonardo Nam on Working in ‘Westworld' & Being an Asian Actor in Hollywood
Read More

February 14, 2017

Warhol Wows During Art Basel Hong Kong

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE