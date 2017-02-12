    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 12, 2017

Warner Music Block Party Presented by Rémy Martin Cognac
Read More

February 11, 2017

PABLOVE Fundraiser
Read More

February 10, 2017

Westfield Grammy Awards Party

People

See More
Read More

February 17, 2017

Leonardo Nam on Working in ‘Westworld' With Thandie Newton, Being an Asian Actor in Hollywood, & Bringing Back Brian McBrian
Read More

February 13, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Lady Gaga & Katy Perry Party During Grammys Week?
Read More

February 10, 2017

Comedian Candice Thompson on Crossing the Line & Being on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 10, 2017

PopCultivate Fuses the LA Culinary & Cannabis Worlds Into a Pop-Up Dinner
Read More

February 9, 2017

LA's Top Mixologists Share Their Favorite Love Potion Drinks for Valentine's Day
Read More

February 8, 2017

Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 17, 2017

The Most Over-The-Top Beauty Looks We Saw at NYFW
Read More

February 16, 2017

Best Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW
Read More

February 15, 2017

8 Non-Basic Leggings to Wear With Chunky Sweaters
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Most Over-The-Top Beauty Looks We Saw at NYFW

By Christina Clemente | February 17, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

While NYFW gives rise to lots of beauty inspo, it also generates some pretty out-there looks. From glitter teardrops to eyebrows adorned with fabric, we’ve rounded up the most over-the-top beauty moments.

Tadashi Shoji

Glam rock beauty on @sannevloet

A post shared by Tadashi Shoji (@tadashishoji) on

At first glance you might think the Twiggy-inspired lashes were achieved with good ol’ fashioned mascara. But makeup artist Pep Gay actually drew the lower lashes using black eyeliner, then glued glitter between each.

Marc Jacobs

BLING #gold #chain #bold #marcjacobsface #hiphop #marcjacobs #MJFW17

A post shared by Laetitia Adam (@laetiadam) on

Becoming a common theme backstage, the beauty at Marc Jacobs celebrated individuality. No two models looked the same, with makeup artist Diane Kendal mixing and matching a variety of looks. This theme carried over to the nails as well—manicurist Jin Soon Choi employed several different designs, including “Marc Jacobs” spelled out in rhinestones atop squared tips.

Thom Browne

The black, gray, and herringbone patterned wool wasn’t just for the clothing at Thom Browne. Makeup artist Aaron de Men glued the different fabrics on top of the eyebrows and lips, which stood out on some of the models’ ghostly pale skin.

Christian Siriano

Backstage at @csiriano

A post shared by Namara (@namaravk) on

The models at Christian Siriano were crying the chicest of tears. Using earthy tones of red and orange from MAC, makeup artist Polly Osmond painted thin droplets from the outer corners of the eyes to halfway down the cheeks.

Libertine

From feathers to chains to a design named after Bob Marley, the nail art at Libertine had it all. Created by CND Nails, the museum-worthy looks were inspired by Romanian gypsies and Uzbekistan embroidery.

Gypsy Sport

Y'all don't even know how much I wish I had freckles . MUA @fatimasees @impressiveboi #gypsysport

A post shared by Diandra Forrest (@diandraforrest) on

What happens when you live outside and are constantly exposed to the sun? That’s what designer Rio Uribe intended to answer with his “urban outdoors” theme. Makeup artist Fatima Thomas worked with different powders from MAC to create a faux sunburn and also painted freckles on using foundation—but the main feature on many was the smeared berry lipstick.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: beauty makeup fashion week new york fashion week nyfw manicures nails _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY INSTAGRAM.COM/tadashishoji; INSTAGRAM.COM/LAETIADAM; INSTAGRAM.COM/AARONDEMEY1; INSTAGRAM.COM/NAMARAVK; INSTAGRAM.COM/CARISSALANCASTERINSTAGRAM.COM/DIANDRAFORREST

Popular Posts

Read More

January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?
Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 10, 2017

Comedian Candice Thompson on Crossing the Line & Being on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE