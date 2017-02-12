By Christina Clemente | February 17, 2017 | Style & Beauty

While NYFW gives rise to lots of beauty inspo, it also generates some pretty out-there looks. From glitter teardrops to eyebrows adorned with fabric, we’ve rounded up the most over-the-top beauty moments.

Glam rock beauty on @sannevloet A post shared by Tadashi Shoji (@tadashishoji) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

At first glance you might think the Twiggy-inspired lashes were achieved with good ol’ fashioned mascara. But makeup artist Pep Gay actually drew the lower lashes using black eyeliner, then glued glitter between each.

BLING #gold #chain #bold #marcjacobsface #hiphop #marcjacobs #MJFW17 A post shared by Laetitia Adam (@laetiadam) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Becoming a common theme backstage, the beauty at Marc Jacobs celebrated individuality. No two models looked the same, with makeup artist Diane Kendal mixing and matching a variety of looks. This theme carried over to the nails as well—manicurist Jin Soon Choi employed several different designs, including “Marc Jacobs” spelled out in rhinestones atop squared tips.

#matchymatchy @thombrowneny #thombrowne #herringbonelips #herringbonecateyebrows makeup @aarondemey1 hair @eugenesouleiman @kcdworldwide @maccosmetics #herringbone #aarondemey A post shared by Aaron de Mey ⚡ (@aarondemey1) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:08am PST

The black, gray, and herringbone patterned wool wasn’t just for the clothing at Thom Browne. Makeup artist Aaron de Men glued the different fabrics on top of the eyebrows and lips, which stood out on some of the models’ ghostly pale skin.

Backstage at @csiriano A post shared by Namara (@namaravk) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:07am PST

The models at Christian Siriano were crying the chicest of tears. Using earthy tones of red and orange from MAC, makeup artist Polly Osmond painted thin droplets from the outer corners of the eyes to halfway down the cheeks.

From feathers to chains to a design named after Bob Marley, the nail art at Libertine had it all. Created by CND Nails, the museum-worthy looks were inspired by Romanian gypsies and Uzbekistan embroidery.

Y'all don't even know how much I wish I had freckles . MUA @fatimasees @impressiveboi #gypsysport A post shared by Diandra Forrest (@diandraforrest) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

What happens when you live outside and are constantly exposed to the sun? That’s what designer Rio Uribe intended to answer with his “urban outdoors” theme. Makeup artist Fatima Thomas worked with different powders from MAC to create a faux sunburn and also painted freckles on using foundation—but the main feature on many was the smeared berry lipstick.