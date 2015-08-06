By Kaitlin Clark | February 16, 2017 | Style & Beauty

New York Fashion Week is just as much about the beauty as it is about the clothes, and this standout season had some of the boldest looks in recent memory. Below, we round up a few of the best.

Cushnie et Ochs

Going for an urban vibe for the modern woman, designers Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs’s Fall/Winter 2017 show went for a sultry yet natural beauty look. Makeup artist Gato created a fresh-faced appearance complete with thick eyebrows by using Maybelline's Brow Fiber Volumizer and Brow Drama Shaping Chalk Powder.

Jason Wu

Makeup artist Yadim went for statement-making lips at Jason Wu’s show by employing Maybelline's Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid in Orange Obsession to the top lip and applying Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid in Red Punch to the bottom. To define the lips, Yadim used Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner.

Calvin Klein

For his first show at Calvin Klein, Raf Simons wanted to showcase the individuality of each model through their hair, so Redken Global Creative Director Guido opted to go for an effortless look by layering Wax Blast 10 and Wind Blown 05 to play up the hair’s texture.

Prabal Gurung

Celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi mused that she wanted to create negative space with the nails to create the illusion that they had been dipped in paint. After applying a base coat, Choi used two coats of either JINsoon Grace, JINsoon Toff, or her new JINsoon Nude—to be released in the fall—to fill in half the nail before finishing with Top Gloss Top Coat.

Altuzzara

MAC Cosmetic’s Tom Pecheux credits “Girl with a Pearl Earring” as his inspiration for the iridescent look he created for Altuzarra. First he evened out skin with foundation and added a little oomph with the not-yet-released Extra Dimension Strobe Blush in Into the Pink blended over the top of the cheekbones. Pecheux swathed the same blush over the eyelids to lightly accentuate. For the lips, Pecheux downplayed the natural color by dabbing the blush over a hint of concealer.

Alice + Olivia

Drawing inspiration from Salman Rushdie’s The Enchantress of Florence, a story of a young woman who uses her powers to control her own destiny in a man’s world, Alice + Olivia went for a bold look this season, dubbed “Romance With an Edge” by makeup artist Erin Parsons. Parsons played off flickers of metallic eyeshadow with deep burgundy lips by using Maybelline’s Expert Wear Eye Shadow in Nude Glow along with a pairing of the brand’s Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds in Midnight Merlot and Color Sensational Matte Metallics in Copper Rose.