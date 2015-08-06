    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 12, 2017

Warner Music Block Party Presented by Rémy Martin Cognac
Read More

February 10, 2017

Westfield Grammy Awards Party
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch

People

See More
Read More

February 17, 2017

Leonardo Nam on Working in ‘Westworld' With Thandie Newton, Being an Asian Actor in Hollywood, & Bringing Back Brian McBrian
Read More

February 13, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Lady Gaga & Katy Perry Party During Grammys Week?
Read More

February 10, 2017

Comedian Candice Thompson on Crossing the Line & Being on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 10, 2017

PopCultivate Fuses the LA Culinary & Cannabis Worlds Into a Pop-Up Dinner
Read More

February 9, 2017

LA's Top Mixologists Share Their Favorite Love Potion Drinks for Valentine's Day
Read More

February 8, 2017

Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 16, 2017

Best Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW
Read More

February 15, 2017

8 Non-Basic Leggings to Wear With Chunky Sweaters
Read More

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Best Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW

By Kaitlin Clark | February 16, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

New York Fashion Week is just as much about the beauty as it is about the clothes, and this standout season had some of the boldest looks in recent memory. Below, we round up a few of the best.

Cushnie et Ochs

Cushnie-Et-Ochs-NYFW-Fall-2017-Beauty.jpg

Going for an urban vibe for the modern woman, designers Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs’s Fall/Winter 2017 show went for a sultry yet natural beauty look. Makeup artist Gato created a fresh-faced appearance complete with thick eyebrows by using Maybelline's Brow Fiber Volumizer and Brow Drama Shaping Chalk Powder.

Jason Wu

Jason-Wu-NYFW-Fall-2017-Beauty.jpg

Makeup artist Yadim went for statement-making lips at Jason Wu’s show by employing Maybelline's Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid in Orange Obsession to the top lip and applying Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid in Red Punch to the bottom. To define the lips, Yadim used Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner.

Calvin Klein

Calvin-Klein-NYFW-Fall-2017-Beauty.jpg

For his first show at Calvin Klein, Raf Simons wanted to showcase the individuality of each model through their hair, so Redken Global Creative Director Guido opted to go for an effortless look by layering Wax Blast 10 and Wind Blown 05 to play up the hair’s texture.

Prabal Gurung

Prabal-Gurung-NYFW-Fall-2017-Beauty.jpg

Celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi mused that she wanted to create negative space with the nails to create the illusion that they had been dipped in paint. After applying a base coat, Choi used two coats of either JINsoon Grace, JINsoon Toff, or her new JINsoon Nude—to be released in the fall—to fill in half the nail before finishing with Top Gloss Top Coat.

Altuzzara

Altuzzara-NYFW-Fall-2017-Beauty.jpg

MAC Cosmetic’s Tom Pecheux credits “Girl with a Pearl Earring” as his inspiration for the iridescent look he created for Altuzarra. First he evened out skin with foundation and added a little oomph with the not-yet-released Extra Dimension Strobe Blush in Into the Pink blended over the top of the cheekbones. Pecheux swathed the same blush over the eyelids to lightly accentuate. For the lips, Pecheux downplayed the natural color by dabbing the blush over a hint of concealer.

Alice + Olivia

Alice-and-Olivia-NYFW-Fall-2017-Beauty.jpg

Drawing inspiration from Salman Rushdie’s The Enchantress of Florence, a story of a young woman who uses her powers to control her own destiny in a man’s world, Alice + Olivia went for a bold look this season, dubbed “Romance With an Edge” by makeup artist Erin Parsons. Parsons played off flickers of metallic eyeshadow with deep burgundy lips by using Maybelline’s Expert Wear Eye Shadow in Nude Glow along with a pairing of the brand’s Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds in Midnight Merlot and Color Sensational Matte Metallics in Copper Rose.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: beauty fashion designers makeup skincare designers nyfw nails
Categories: Style & Beauty

Popular Posts

Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots
Read More

January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE