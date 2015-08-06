February 12, 2017
February 10, 2017
January 31, 2017
February 13, 2017
February 6, 2017
February 9, 2017
February 8, 2017
January 18, 2017
February 15, 2017
February 7, 2017
| February 10, 2017 |
Parties
Bevy Smith and George Kotsiopoulos
Cynthia Erivo and Paula Abdul
Larry Frazin and Trish Kaplan
Brenda Russell, Stephen Bray, and Allee Willis
Scott Sanders and Paula Abdul
Scott Sanders and Peter Lowy
Scott Sanders and Candy Spelling
Westfield Co-CEO Peter Lowy hosted a party on February 10, 2017 to toast the 59th Annual Grammy Awards and honoree Scott Sanders, nominated for Best Musical Theater Album in the Penthouse Suite at the Chateau Marmont.
January 17, 2017
January 19, 2017
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE