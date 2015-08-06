    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 12, 2017

Warner Music Block Party Presented by Rémy Martin Cognac
Read More

February 10, 2017

Westfield Grammy Awards Party
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch

People

See More
Read More

February 13, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Lady Gaga & Katy Perry Party During Grammys Week?
Read More

February 10, 2017

Comedian Candice Thompson on Crossing the Line & Being on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 10, 2017

PopCultivate Fuses the LA Culinary & Cannabis Worlds Into a Pop-Up Dinner
Read More

February 9, 2017

LA's Top Mixologists Share Their Favorite Love Potion Drinks for Valentine's Day
Read More

February 8, 2017

Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 15, 2017

8 Non-Basic Leggings to Wear With Chunky Sweaters
Read More

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Westfield Grammy Awards Party

| February 10, 2017 | Parties

Share

Westfield Co-CEO Peter Lowy hosted a party on February 10, 2017 to toast the 59th Annual Grammy Awards and honoree Scott Sanders, nominated for Best Musical Theater Album in the Penthouse Suite at the Chateau Marmont.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Popular Posts

Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE