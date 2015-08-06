By Aldous Tuck | February 14, 2017 | Culture

Go behind the scenes of Andy Warhol's legendary 1982 trip to China in a new exhibit coming to the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong.

The Mandarin Oriental in Central Hong Kong will be ground zero for the world’s most well-heeled art lovers as they showcase a unique exhibition entitled “Warhol in China.” Consisting of over 200 provocative and lively photographs documenting Andy Warhol’s legendary 1982 trip to China, the show, created in partnership with Phillips auction house, will run from March 20—April 2 and will culminate in a live auction on May 28. In addition to this stunning exhibition, the Mandarin Oriental is offering guests a special Warhol Art Package that will allow them to experience the creative genius on display around Hong Kong during Art Basel and then return to put their feet up and enjoy creature comforts like traditional tea with signature rosemary jam and fresh baked madeleines.

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road, Central Hong Kong, +852-2522-0111