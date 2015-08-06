After the show, it’s time for music’s biggest stars to let loose at the after-party. Lady Gaga was spotted dancing the night away with John Travolta at the Interscope Grammys soirée held at the Peppermint Club in LA.
Meanwhile over at NeueHouse Hollywood, Solange celebrated honoree Erykah Badu at the Essence 2017 Black Women in Music soirée. Faith Evans, Janelle Mon, Keyshia Cole, and more talented women were also in attendance.
Britney Spears, John Legend, and more of the music industry’s hottest stars showed up at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday night for the Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala honoring BET network chair Debra Lee.