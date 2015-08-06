    

Media Kit
Read More

Spotted: Where Did Lady Gaga & Katy Perry Party During Grammys Week?

By Jessica Estrada | February 13, 2017 | People

Where did The Weeknd party before the big night, and who Did Lady Gaga dance with after the Grammys? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...

Lady-Gaga-John-Travolta-Grammys-Main.jpg

Lady Gaga and John Travolta Partied at the Peppermint Club

After the show, it’s time for music’s biggest stars to let loose at the after-party. Lady Gaga was spotted dancing the night away with John Travolta at the Interscope Grammys soirée held at the Peppermint Club in LA.

The Weeknd and More Artists Partied at Cecconi’s

The Weeknd, Zayn Malik, Jason Derulo, and more artists hit up the Billboard Power 100 party on Thursday night at Cecconi’s West Hollywood.

Solange, Janelle Monae, and More Stars Gathered at NeueHouse Hollywood

Meanwhile over at NeueHouse Hollywood, Solange celebrated honoree Erykah Badu at the Essence 2017 Black Women in Music soirée. Faith Evans, Janelle Mon, Keyshia Cole, and more talented women were also in attendance.

Britney Spears, John Legend, and More Partied at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

Britney Spears, John Legend, and more of the music industry’s hottest stars showed up at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday night for the Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala honoring BET network chair Debra Lee.

Katy Perry Celebrated at The Theatre at Ace Hotel

After her killer performance on the Grammys stage, Katy Perry celebrated with a stop at Universal Music Group’s Grammy after-party hosted at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown LA.

Categories: People

Photography by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Interscope

