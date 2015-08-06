By Jessica Estrada | February 15, 2017 | Style & Beauty

When it’s cold out, it feels so good to live in cozy, comfy leggings. Luckily, there are tons of leggings out there that are way better than your basic black. Check out a few of our favorites that will pair perfectly with chunky sweaters now and well into spring.

Moto and Mesh

Moto Leggings, Alo ($110). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Okay, these are technically yoga pants, but thanks to their cool moto and mesh panels they look anything but. Throw on an oversized sweater and a pair of booties and no one will be the wiser.

Liquid Moto

Full Liquid Moto Leggings, Plush ($92). revolve.com

These are definitely not your mama’s leggings. Don this liquid moto pair on whenever you want to feel like a bombshell.

Silky Suede

Eleanora Suede Leggings Brown, Ralph Lauren Collection ($1,990). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

Break out of the black legging rut with this luxe suede style that comes in a beautiful chocolate brown color.

Lace It Up

Lettice Leggings, David Lerner ($158). revolve.com

Your It Girl outfit formula consists of your favorite chunk sweater, your go-to pair of pumps, and these not-so-basic lace-up leggings.

Tie Dyed

Tie-Dyed Stretch Cotton-Blend Jersey Leggings, Raquel Allegra ($175). net-a-porter.com

Channel model-off-duty vibes every time you slip into this killer pair of tie-dyed leggings.

Shiny Metallic

Metallic Jersey Leggings, Halston Heritage ($175). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

#Goals is the first thing that comes to mind when catching a glimpse of these head-turning metallic leggings.

Navy Baby

Brittany Navy Suede Leggings, The Perfext ($1,030). shopbop.com

Add a little oomph to your legging arsenal with these suede stunners.

Leather Leggings

Adbelle L2 Bristol Leather Leggings Garnet, Theory ($995). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

When you’re looking to add a little color to your winter wardrobe, reach for these luxurious leather leggings in a rich burgundy hue.