When it’s cold out, it feels so good to live in cozy, comfy leggings. Luckily, there are tons of leggings out there that are way better than your basic black. Check out a few of our favorites that will pair perfectly with chunky sweaters now and well into spring.
Moto and Mesh
Moto Leggings, Alo ($110). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230
Okay, these are technically yoga pants, but thanks to their cool moto and mesh panels they look anything but. Throw on an oversized sweater and a pair of booties and no one will be the wiser.