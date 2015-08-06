Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'

By Ashton Leber & Cait Rohan Kelly | February 9, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

The return of Christian Grey and crew in Fifty Shades Darker, which hits theaters this Friday, February 10, is inspiring us to indulge in standout home décor in hues of—you guessed it—gray.

URBAN - Open base design modular sofa, Calligaris (price available in store). 633 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 323-592-3058

This modular sofa from Calligaris emanates elegance and style in black and gray.

Platinum Sven Vase, Jonathan Adler ($250). 8125 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-658-8390

Let your lover’s flowers take center stage in this minimalist platinum vase.

Square Boutique Tray, Regina Andrew Design ($435). Bloomingdale's, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-360-2700

A tray with a gray snakeskin pattern and antique brass accents is the ultimate way to serve aphrodisiac food and drinks on your next night in.

Mini Crystal Block Lamp, Regina Andrew Design ($198). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

This block crystal lamp with a dark gray lampshade would look oh-so-sexy on a bedside table.

Cashmere Throw, Barneys New York ($895). 9570 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-276-4400

Invite your amour to get cozy on the couch with this gray cashmere throw featuring rib-knit edges.

Stella Maze Throw Pillow, Jonathan Adler ($185). 8125 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-658-8390

A couch or bed will look even more enticing with a throw pillow in a mod gray pattern.

Moderne Curtains, Lili Alessandra ($750). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

Keep the lighting low and seductive no matter the time of day with Lili Alessandra’s silvery cotton curtains.

Danna Rug, Kathleen Marie New York ($6,799). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

A hand-knotted, gently faded gray rug adds a subtle boudoir flair to any room.