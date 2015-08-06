    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
Read More

January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
Read More

January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

People

See More
Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
Read More

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

LA's Top Mixologists Share Their Favorite Love Potion Drinks for Valentine's Day
Read More

February 8, 2017

Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day
Read More

February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'

By Ashton Leber & Cait Rohan Kelly | February 9, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Share

The return of Christian Grey and crew in Fifty Shades Darker, which hits theaters this Friday, February 10, is inspiring us to indulge in standout home décor in hues of—you guessed it—gray.

Calligaris couch.

URBAN - Open base design modular sofa, Calligaris (price available in store). 633 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 323-592-3058

This modular sofa from Calligaris emanates elegance and style in black and gray.

Jonathan Adler platinum Sven vase.

Platinum Sven Vase, Jonathan Adler ($250). 8125 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-658-8390

Let your lover’s flowers take center stage in this minimalist platinum vase.

Bloomingdale's gray tray.

Square Boutique Tray, Regina Andrew Design ($435). Bloomingdale's, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-360-2700

A tray with a gray snakeskin pattern and antique brass accents is the ultimate way to serve aphrodisiac food and drinks on your next night in.

Mini crystal block lamp.

Mini Crystal Block Lamp, Regina Andrew Design ($198). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

This block crystal lamp with a dark gray lampshade would look oh-so-sexy on a bedside table.

Cashmere throw Barneys New York.

Cashmere Throw, Barneys New York ($895). 9570 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-276-4400

Invite your amour to get cozy on the couch with this gray cashmere throw featuring rib-knit edges.

Jonathan Adler Stella Pillow.

Stella Maze Throw Pillow, Jonathan Adler ($185). 8125 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-658-8390

A couch or bed will look even more enticing with a throw pillow in a mod gray pattern.

Lili curtains.

Moderne Curtains, Lili Alessandra ($750). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

Keep the lighting low and seductive no matter the time of day with Lili Alessandra’s silvery cotton curtains.

Kathleen Marie New York rug.

Danna Rug, Kathleen Marie New York ($6,799). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

A hand-knotted, gently faded gray rug adds a subtle boudoir flair to any room.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: decor home accessories home home decor interior design furniture fifty shades of grey _feature
Categories: Home & Real Estate

Popular Posts

Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
Read More

January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE