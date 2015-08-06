By Jessica Estrada | February 8, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, these luxe LA homes boast dual bathroom spaces for couples.

Every inch of this sprawling seven-bedroom property is beautiful, but the master suite’s bathrooms are the real selling points for couple’s in the market for a new home. One bath suite is all white and airy complete with a deep-soaking tub and lush views of the city. While the other bath suite is rendered in wood and boasts a barbershop-inspired chair and a big screen TV. $19.95 million; contact Ernie Carswell & Partners listing agent Ernie Carswell, 310-345-7500

In addition to its own private deck, the master suite of this four-story Marina Del Rey home features a dreamy bathroom awash in neutral tones and bamboo floors that feels like you’ve walked into a soothing spa. You won’t mind sharing it with your significant other thanks to his and hers sinks, a spa-caliber tub, a marble shower, and an adjoining walk-in closet. $4.25 million; contact Engel & Volkers listing agent Dominic Wächter, 424-521-0402

This Beverly Hills estate is any couple’s dream retreat. The spacious 1,400-square foot master bedroom stars a romantic fireplace, a terrace, a cozy sitting area, two beautiful bathrooms replete with a marble sauna and steam shower, and two boutique-style dressing rooms to boot. One look at these bathrooms will have you asking how soon you can move in. $24.95 million; contact The Agency listing agent James Harris, 424-400-5915

Never mind the lush backyard with a sparkling swimming pool, the gorgeous oak flooring, the gourmet kitchen, the awe-inspiring canyon views, and luxe screening room, you’ll want to spend most of your time in the master suite of this 1930s home. Complete with a sitting room, a terrace, and Pinterest-worthy dual bathrooms and closets, the master suite is a veritable haven for couples. $12.95 million, contact The Agency listing agent Santiago Arana, 424-231-2399

If you and your Valentine crave a more beachy kind of lifestyle, turn to this resort-style property perched atop a private bluff in Malibu. The home doesn’t just have spa-like dual bathrooms, it has dual master suites and walk-in closets, which means you’ll never fight over taking up each other’s counter or closet space. $16.55 million; contact The Partners Trust listing agent Stephen Udoff, 310-701-6848