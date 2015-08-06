    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
Read More

January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
Read More

January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

People

See More
Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
Read More

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 8, 2017

Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day
Read More

February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner
Read More

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms

By Jessica Estrada | February 8, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Share

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, these luxe LA homes boast dual bathroom spaces for couples.

130 S. Burlingame Ave., Brentwood

Burlingame-Homes-Bathrooms.jpg

Every inch of this sprawling seven-bedroom property is beautiful, but the master suite’s bathrooms are the real selling points for couple’s in the market for a new home. One bath suite is all white and airy complete with a deep-soaking tub and lush views of the city. While the other bath suite is rendered in wood and boasts a barbershop-inspired chair and a big screen TV. $19.95 million; contact Ernie Carswell & Partners listing agent Ernie Carswell, 310-345-7500

120 Outrigger, Marina del Rey

Marina-Del-Rey-Homes-Bathrooms.jpg

In addition to its own private deck, the master suite of this four-story Marina Del Rey home features a dreamy bathroom awash in neutral tones and bamboo floors that feels like you’ve walked into a soothing spa. You won’t mind sharing it with your significant other thanks to his and hers sinks, a spa-caliber tub, a marble shower, and an adjoining walk-in closet. $4.25 million; contact Engel & Volkers listing agent Dominic Wächter, 424-521-0402

1041 Laurel Way, Beverly Hills

Laurel-Way-Homes-Bathrooms.jpg

This Beverly Hills estate is any couple’s dream retreat. The spacious 1,400-square foot master bedroom stars a romantic fireplace, a terrace, a cozy sitting area, two beautiful bathrooms replete with a marble sauna and steam shower, and two boutique-style dressing rooms to boot. One look at these bathrooms will have you asking how soon you can move in. $24.95 million; contact The Agency listing agent James Harris, 424-400-5915

457 N. Rockingham Ave., Brentwood Park

Rockingham-Homes-Bathrooms.jpg

Never mind the lush backyard with a sparkling swimming pool, the gorgeous oak flooring, the gourmet kitchen, the awe-inspiring canyon views, and luxe screening room, you’ll want to spend most of your time in the master suite of this 1930s home. Complete with a sitting room, a terrace, and Pinterest-worthy dual bathrooms and closets, the master suite is a veritable haven for couples. $12.95 million, contact The Agency listing agent Santiago Arana, 424-231-2399

11768 Ellice St., Malibu

Malibu-Homes-Bathrooms.jpg

If you and your Valentine crave a more beachy kind of lifestyle, turn to this resort-style property perched atop a private bluff in Malibu. The home doesn’t just have spa-like dual bathrooms, it has dual master suites and walk-in closets, which means you’ll never fight over taking up each other’s counter or closet space. $16.55 million; contact The Partners Trust listing agent Stephen Udoff, 310-701-6848

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: real estate la real estate homes master bathrooms _feature
Categories: Home & Real Estate

PHOTOGRAPHY: ROCKINGHAM (MARC ANGELES); LAUREL WAY (NICK SPRINGETT + BRANDOM MICHAEL ARANT)

Popular Posts

Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE