    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
Read More

January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
Read More

January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

People

See More
Read More

February 13, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Lady Gaga & Katy Perry Party During Grammys Week?
Read More

February 10, 2017

Comedian Candice Thompson on Crossing the Line & Being on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 10, 2017

PopCultivate Fuses the LA Culinary & Cannabis Worlds Into a Pop-Up Dinner
Read More

February 9, 2017

LA's Top Mixologists Share Their Favorite Love Potion Drinks for Valentine's Day
Read More

February 8, 2017

Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

11 Chic Hoop Earrings to Wear for Any Occasion

By Jessica Estrada | February 14, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Share

Haven’t jumped on the hoop earring bandwagon yet? The trend is back and better than ever. Hop on with these stylish hoops of all different sizes and styles.

Lana Jewelry

Lana_HoopEarrings.jpg

Reckless Rose Hooked On Hoop, Lana Jewelry ($1,995). lanajewelry.com

At once edgy and classy, these simple gold hoops with dazzling black diamonds make a major statement.

ERA Jewelry

Era_HoopEarrings.jpg

Brick Brigade Hoops, ERA Jewelry ($713). erajewelrydesigns.com

Although dainty in size, these baby rose gold hoops will turn heads thanks to their darling dangling white sapphires.

Erickson Beamon

EricksonBeamon_HoopEarrings.jpg

Wild Thing Gold-Plated Swarovski Crystal Earrings, Erickson Beamon ($235). net-a-porter.com

Why rock one pair of hoops when you can rock three? These not-so-subtle hoops combine gold, crystals, and box chain into a wearable piece of art.

Gorjana

Gorjana_HoopEarrings.jpg

Shimmer Hoops, Gorjana ($65). 190 Beach St., Laguna Beach, 949-715-8166

Whether you wear them with your hair up or down, these shimmery hoops will elicit tons of compliments.

Lionette

Lionette_HoopEarrings.jpg

Kerala Earrings, Lionette ($338). lionetteny.com

Boho and glam come together to create these dazzling hoops covered in Swarovski crystals.

Jennifer Zeuner

JenniferZeuner_HoopEarrings.jpg

Tenley Hoops, Jennifer Zeuner ($198). jenniferzeuner.com

If you’re more of a minimalist when it comes to jewelry, these subtle, go-with-everything hoops are for you.

Alexander McQueen

AlexanderMcQueen_HoopEarrings.jpg

Swarovski Crystal and Faux Pearl Earrings, Alexander McQueen ($1,395). net-a-porter.com

Go big or go home with these decadent Alexander McQueen gold-plated hoops decked out with crystals and pearls.

Rosantica

Intermix_HoopEarrings.jpg

Carmen Beaded Hoop Earrings, Rosantica ($298). Intermix, 400 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-623-1619

Add some color to your jewelry collection with these vibrant hoops. You’ll feel like you’re on an exotic vacay every time you put them on.

Aurelie Bidermann

AurelieBidermann_HoopEarrings.jpg

Diana Black Twisted Hoop Earrings, Aurelie Bidermann ($331). aureliebidermann.com

You’ll definitely want to don sleek, swept back hair with these enamel hoops with a cool 1960's vibe.

Isabel Marant

IsabelMarant_HoopEarrings.jpg

Perky Beaded Hoop-Drop earrings, Isabel Marant ($165). matchesfashion.com

In true Isabel Marant fashion, these hoops are the epitome of bohemian chic with their gold hue and eclectic mix of colored beads.

Swarovski

Swarovski_HoopEarrings.jpg

Crystaldust Hoop Pierced Earrings, Swarovski ($59). 1151A Glendale Galleria Way, Glendale, 818-244-9866

There’s no denying that these crystal-encrusted hoops pack a major style punch.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: accessories fashion trends style jewelry la jewelry earrings _feature
Categories: Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
Read More

January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE