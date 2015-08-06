    

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

February 8, 2017

Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day
February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner
January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day

By Lydia Geisel | February 8, 2017 | Food & Drink

Cheers to singledom at any of these exceptional LA bars and restaurants that appreciate the struggle of flying solo.

Spice Affair

SpiceAffair_ValentinesDay.jpg

Spice things up this year at this often-star-studded resto that’s dishing up fine Indian cuisine. Opt for a post-work cocktail and light bites at their intimate bar and lounge space that’s guaranteed to be crawling with other happy singles. 50 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-400-6800

Upstairs at Ace Hotel

Whether you’re riding solo or hanging out with close friends, you won’t regret spending this V’Day at the Ace’s Upstairs Bar. With a special live Valentine’s Day performance from Cousin Liar, a make-your-own ice cream pop-up shop, and other festive activities, there’s no way you’ll feel alone this year. 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, 213-623-3233

Ray’s & Stark Bar

RaysandStarkBar_ValentinesDay.jpg

Gather like-minded friends to catch up over handcraft cocktails at Stark bar’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. on February 14. Tasty menu highlights include Bahn Mi skewers, grilled cheese with fig, and kobe sliders—not to mention plenty of cocktails and shots to go around. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-857-6180

STK

If you love your meat as much as you love your freedom, embrace the single life at this standout steakhouse and lounge that was designed with celebrating in mind. With a super sleek interior and A-list crowd, STK is ideal for diners who can’t live without nightlife fun and brag-worthy fare. 930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, 310-659-3535

Copper Lounge

CopperLounge_ValentinesDay.jpg

Inspired by the world’s finest whiskey distilleries, this luxe lounge at Mari Los Angeles is fitting for an evening dedicated to you. Framed by floor-to-ceiling glass walls, this sophisticated space is the perfect spot to socialize and unwind. 2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, 310-284-6536

Plan Check Kitchen & Bar

If you happen to be feeling a little down this year, solve your worries by filling up on comfort food. For a more casual evening out, couple up with your favorite single friend and retreat to Plan Check for their exclusive Anti-Valentine’s Day menu that is sure to lift your spirits. 1401 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, 310-857-1364

Categories: Food & Drink

