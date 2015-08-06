By Lydia Geisel | February 8, 2017 | Food & Drink

Cheers to singledom at any of these exceptional LA bars and restaurants that appreciate the struggle of flying solo.

Spice things up this year at this often-star-studded resto that’s dishing up fine Indian cuisine. Opt for a post-work cocktail and light bites at their intimate bar and lounge space that’s guaranteed to be crawling with other happy singles. 50 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-400-6800

Whether you’re riding solo or hanging out with close friends, you won’t regret spending this V’Day at the Ace’s Upstairs Bar. With a special live Valentine’s Day performance from Cousin Liar, a make-your-own ice cream pop-up shop, and other festive activities, there’s no way you’ll feel alone this year. 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, 213-623-3233

Gather like-minded friends to catch up over handcraft cocktails at Stark bar’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. on February 14. Tasty menu highlights include Bahn Mi skewers, grilled cheese with fig, and kobe sliders—not to mention plenty of cocktails and shots to go around. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-857-6180

If you love your meat as much as you love your freedom, embrace the single life at this standout steakhouse and lounge that was designed with celebrating in mind. With a super sleek interior and A-list crowd, STK is ideal for diners who can’t live without nightlife fun and brag-worthy fare. 930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, 310-659-3535

Inspired by the world’s finest whiskey distilleries, this luxe lounge at Mari Los Angeles is fitting for an evening dedicated to you. Framed by floor-to-ceiling glass walls, this sophisticated space is the perfect spot to socialize and unwind. 2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, 310-284-6536

If you happen to be feeling a little down this year, solve your worries by filling up on comfort food. For a more casual evening out, couple up with your favorite single friend and retreat to Plan Check for their exclusive Anti-Valentine’s Day menu that is sure to lift your spirits. 1401 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, 310-857-1364