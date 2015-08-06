By Jessica Estrada | February 10, 2017 | Lifestyle

Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic night out on the town or a cozy candlelit dinner at home, end the evening with a bubbly bath for two (or just show yourself some love with a bath all to yourself). Here’s eight goodies that will elevate your bathtub experience and make it feel extra special.

Sexy Robe

The Robe, Lunya ($250). 1512 16th St., Santa Monica, 310-395-2666

This isn’t your typical fluffy robe—it’s way sexier thanks to a plunging neckline and a high low hem.

Bath Bomb

Sex Bomb, Lush Cosmetics ($8). 1404 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica, 310-255-0030

Drop this sexy bomb into your tub for the ultimate romantic bath for two. Soy milk will leave your skin feeling super soft, while jasmine serves as an aphrodisiac. Oh la la, indeed.

Rose Candle

Roses Scented Candle, Diptyque ($62). 312 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-385-5941

Instead of a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day, ask your sweetheart for this rose-scented candle instead to set the mood for bath time.

Bath Soak

Coconut Soak, Herbivore Bontanicals ($32). Nordstrom, Americana at Brand, 102 Caruso Ave., Glendale, 818-502-9922

This coconut milk bath soak will do two things: leave your skin feel silky smooth and leave you and your main squeeze feeling utterly relaxed.

Bath Salts

Bath Salts Duo Gift Set, Mullein & Sparrow ($55). mulleinandsparrow.com

Make your Valentine’s Day bath feel more like a romantic spa day with these pink salt crystals that exude a sultry aroma.

Bath Tray

Mercer Bathtub Caddy, Pottery Barn ($79). 300 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-860-9506

A bathtub caddy is a must for holding your soap, sponges, and of course, glasses of bubbly.

Honey Bath

Crème Brûlée Honey Bath, Laura Mercier ($45). Nordstrom, Westside Pavilion, 10830 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-470-6155

A fitting choice for some quality time with your honey, Laura Mercier’s Crème Brûlée Honey Bath feels as yummy as it sounds.

Luxe Bubbles

N°5 The Foaming Bath, Chanel ($72). 400 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-278-5500

A bath isn’t a bath without some good bubbles. Lather up together with this luxurious foaming treat. Now, that’s what we call prime pampering.