Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic night out on the town or a cozy candlelit dinner at home, end the evening with a bubbly bath for two (or just show yourself some love with a bath all to yourself). Here’s eight goodies that will elevate your bathtub experience and make it feel extra special.
Sexy Robe
The Robe, Lunya ($250). 1512 16th St., Santa Monica, 310-395-2666
This isn’t your typical fluffy robe—it’s way sexier thanks to a plunging neckline and a high low hem.
Bath Bomb
Sex Bomb, Lush Cosmetics ($8). 1404 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica, 310-255-0030
Drop this sexy bomb into your tub for the ultimate romantic bath for two. Soy milk will leave your skin feeling super soft, while jasmine serves as an aphrodisiac. Oh la la, indeed.
Rose Candle
Roses Scented Candle, Diptyque ($62). 312 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-385-5941
Instead of a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day, ask your sweetheart for this rose-scented candle instead to set the mood for bath time.
Bath Soak
Coconut Soak, Herbivore Bontanicals ($32). Nordstrom, Americana at Brand, 102 Caruso Ave., Glendale, 818-502-9922
This coconut milk bath soak will do two things: leave your skin feel silky smooth and leave you and your main squeeze feeling utterly relaxed.