    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
Read More

January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
Read More

January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

People

See More
Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
Read More

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 10, 2017

PopCultivate Fuses the LA Culinary & Cannabis Worlds Into a Pop-Up Dinner
Read More

February 9, 2017

LA's Top Mixologists Share Their Favorite Love Potion Drinks for Valentine's Day
Read More

February 8, 2017

Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

PopCultivate Fuses the LA Culinary & Cannabis Worlds Into a Pop-Up Dinner

By Nile Cappello | February 10, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

We explore the world of PopCultivate, a private dinner club in Los Angeles that infuses medicinal cannabis into a multi-course feast.

PopCultivate_47.JPG

Following the vote to legalize recreational marijuana in California, the marijuana industry is gearing up for some major changes come January 1, 2018—what PopCultivate’s Chef Chris Yang calls the end of the cannabis “Prohibition Era.” As part of this sector’s growth in LA, we can expect to see an increasingly strong (and intuitive) relationship with the city’s thriving culinary scene; the opportunities for pop-ups, restaurants, and even food-marijuana combo delivery services feel both endless and exciting. In this, PopCultivate is ahead of the curve.

Even as a recreational and medical marijuana user, I was nervous at the idea of PopCultivate’s multi-course, medicated dinner. Despite singing the praises of the plant’s ability to help reduce my anxiety, get to sleep, and avoid taking (prescribed) Xanax, edibles frankly scare the s--- out of me. So a night guaranteed to get me stoned—for work—sounded like the recipe for a self-deprecating comedy, quite frankly.

As soon as I arrived at DTLA’s The Container Yard, a multi-purpose arts warehouse and common venue for PopCultivate dinners, I realized that this wasn’t just a friend from high school making pot brownies in her parents’ kitchen. This is the future intersection between marijuana and food industries in LA—and damn is it good. I attended PopCultivate’s ninth dinner, and it seems like they’ve got it down to a science: one part BYOB (beer and bud), one part medicated gourmet meal, one part arts exhibit, one part social event, and all parts for anyone with an open mind and an empty stomach.

“PopCultivate started as fun dinner parties for a small group of friends,” says Chef Chris Yang. “After a few dinners, I realized it was a place for first timers to come and explore cannabis in a new way.”

PopCultivate_21.JPG

The event I attended was themed “Coq Rouge” and centered around the Chinese New Year (2017 is the year of the rooster). Live artist Miki Yokoyama provided Asian-inspired patterns and murals as a backdrop to the modern Chinese menu, which encompassed things like lychee lemonade, pho soup dumplings, and Shanghai ox noodles. Though only every other dish is medicated, the organizers can omit the THC extract on any course or provide alternative dishes for dietary restrictions. One person at my table (who asked I refer to him as a “Young Fred Savage”) had Celiac Disease, and was able to get a medicated meal that fit his needs. It makes sense, considering the dinner club puts a premium on guest experience, and counts an event as a success only if attendees enjoy the food, make new friends, and, yes, get high. And if you’re a bit nervous about that last part like me and are envisioning tripping out, alone, in a room full of people you didn’t know, then don’t be. The amount of cannabis in the food will only provide a mellow, baseline high. Most guests supplemented the food with alcohol and joints, which can be smoked in a designated section.

“As the laws evolve in California and the rest of the country, our brand will continue to provide these experiences,” says founder Patrick Brescia. “As we continue to grow the PopCultivate community, we're excited to welcome anyone new to our culture.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining food restaurants la restaturants art la art marijuana legalized marijuana legalized marijuana california pop-up restaurant _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Shane Lopes

Popular Posts

Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
Read More

January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE