By Paul Zahn | February 9, 2017 | Food & Drink

Wondering where to sip cocktails with your Valentine’s Day date this year? Check out these restaurants featuring special signature cocktails by some of LA’s top mixologists.

The Pink Pussycat at Delilah

It's no wonder Jimmy Fallon picked Delilah for his Golden Globes party this year, as the venue blends Hollywood flare with a 1960's-style supper club. Slip into one of the romantic banquets and sip on Matt Seigel's The Pink Pussycat, a veritable blend of Allaire rum, Contratto Vermouth Bianco, barsol pisco, chardonnay, honey, rosehip, and hibiscus tea. However, the most intriguing aspect of this lover’s libation is the tea encapsulated rose placed as a garnish inside an arome glass. 7969 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, 323-745-0600

The Kiss Kiss Bang Bang at ROKU

Roku’s Head Mixologist, Charity Johnston, crafted a sumptuous cocktail for Valentine’s Day that blends two unlikely items—beets and chocolate. Her Kiss Kiss Bang Bang cocktail includes muddled roasted beets, Aztec chocolate bitters, blackberries, fresh lime juice, Lillet rouge, and Ciroc Vodka. The visually stunning libation is served in a rocks glass with a large square ice cube, and comes topped with a Hershey kiss on a rose petal. 9201 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-278-2060

The Pretty Woman and LA Rosita at Citizen Beverly Hills

Citizen Beverly Hills is featuring two specialty cocktails this Valentine’s Day—one for him dubbed La Rosita and one for her dubbed The Pretty Woman—crafted by the Soign Group’s Josh Goldman. The Pretty Woman blends vodka, lime, strawberry, and sparkling wine, while the La Rosita showcases a blend of blanco tequila, Campari, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth, and angostura served up. 184 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-402-5885

The Peppermint at The Peppermint Club

The Peppermint Club is H.wood Group's latest entry into Los Angeles’ nightlife scene. Created as a result of a partnership between H.wood and Interscope Records, the space combines live music with delectable food and drinks. H.wood’s resident mixologist, Adam Koral, crafted a decadent and delicious cocktail perfect for any pair aptly titled The Peppermint that smartly mixes vodka, meletti cioccolato, and Giffard Menthe Pastille liqueur, and comes topped with whipped cream and crumbled peppermint candy. 8713 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-859-1011

The Elizabeth Taylor at The Chapel

The Chapel is the newly opened sister venue to the historic West Hollywood lounge, The Abbey, and is featuring a love potion drink with a charitable twist dubbed The Elizabeth Taylor. The cocktail is a mixture of Belvedere Mixed Berry Vodka, muddled mixed berries, wild berry liqueur, sweet and sour, and a Curaçao float. As Elizabeth Taylor was an advocate for the AIDS research and the LGBTQ community, The Chapel is donating $1 from each drink to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. 696 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-289-8410