By Jessica Estrada | February 6, 2017 |
People
Which actress walked the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show over the weekend, and where did Zayn Malik and Rita Ora toast the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…
Zayn Malik and Rita Ora both celebrated the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker during a private dinner party held on Thursday night at 71 Above in Downtown LA.
Victoria Justice looked like a veritable supermodel over the weekend when she walked down the catwalk at the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show.
It was a big night for Mariah Carey on Saturday. The singer toasted her new single “I Don’t” with a chic soirée at Catch LA.
Over the weekend, Kate Beckinsale enjoyed a night out at Craig’s with a group of her famous pals, including Sarah Silverman and Lance Bass.
Following a morning workout at SoulCycle, David Beckham headed to the Staples Center to watch the Laker game. The soccer star sat courtside with a group of friends.
Photgraphy by Kevin Tachman/Getty Images
