January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner
January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
February 1, 2017

LA Celebrity Hairstylist Riawna Capri on 2017's Hottest Hair Trends
Search Our Site

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | February 6, 2017 | People

Share

Which actress walked the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show over the weekend, and where did Zayn Malik and Rita Ora toast the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

ZaynMalik_50ShadesDarker_Main.jpg

Zayn Malik and Rita Ora Celebrate at 71 Above

Zayn Malik and Rita Ora both celebrated the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker during a private dinner party held on Thursday night at 71 Above in Downtown LA.

Victoria Justice Walks the Runway at The Grove

Victoria Justice looked like a veritable supermodel over the weekend when she walked down the catwalk at the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show.

Mariah Carey Parties at Catch LA

It was a big night for Mariah Carey on Saturday. The singer toasted her new single “I Don’t” with a chic soirée at Catch LA.

Kate Beckinsale Dines at Craig’s

Over the weekend, Kate Beckinsale enjoyed a night out at Craig’s with a group of her famous pals, including Sarah Silverman and Lance Bass.

David Beckham Attends the Laker Game at the Staples Center

Following a morning workout at SoulCycle, David Beckham headed to the Staples Center to watch the Laker game. The soccer star sat courtside with a group of friends.

Tags: celebrities celebs spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted _feature
Categories: People

Photgraphy by Kevin Tachman/Getty Images

