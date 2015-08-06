    

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
Read More

January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
Read More

January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
Read More

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

Read More

February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner
Read More

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
Read More

January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party

Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Read More

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Best LA Flower Shops to Snag the Prettiest Valentine's Day Bouquet

By Lydia Geisel | February 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

When it comes to expressing to your significant other how you feel this Valentine’s Day, let the flowers do the talking. Consider these five stunning arrangements to gift your special someone this year.

Eric Buterbaugh

EricButerbaugh_ValentinesDayFlowers.jpg

White Reflexed Roses, Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles ($1,000). The Danziger Studio, 7001 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 310-247-7120

White might just be the new red. This incredible display, which comes in a luxe black basin, is fitting for an equally sophisticated partner. Complete your order online to surprise your true love this Valentine’s Day.

Empty Vase

EmptyVase_ValentinesDayFlowers.jpg

The Blush Dynasty, Empty Vase ($350). 9033 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-278-1988

Wow your Valentine with this jaw-dropping floral design that screams opulence. Set in an impressive glass vase and lined with green steel grass, this cascading orchid arrangement was made to impress.

Tic-Tock

EmpyVase_ValetinesDayFlowers2.jpg

Forever Young, Tic-Tock Floral Couture ($180). 1603 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 323-874-3034

For the duo that’s been together awhile, gift this elegant bouquet that will instantly remind you what young love feels like again. This crafty combo of orchids, red roses, tulips, and zebra leaves makes for a breathtaking moment and memorable February 14.

Sonny Alexander

SonnyAlexander_ValentinesDayFlowers.jpg

Just for Lili, Sonny Alexander ($250). 8008 W. Third St., Los Angeles, 310-777-0356

While red roses are of course the staple Valentine’s Day flower, a little color never disappointed anyone. This candy-colored arrangement is perfectly fitting for this passion-filled holiday. If you’re looking to raise the bar, pair your bouquet with a teddy bear or collection of rich chocolates available through Sonny Alexander.

Mark’s Garden

MarksGarden_ValentinesDayFlowers.jpg

True Love, Mark’s Garden ($125). 13838 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, 818-906-1718

With no shortage of romance, this seductive mix of red roses, red ranunculus, and peach roses is surely the key to your sweetie’s heart. Appropriately dubbed “True Love,” this classic bouquet was crafted with a lovestruck couple in mind.

