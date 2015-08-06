By Lydia Geisel | February 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

When it comes to expressing to your significant other how you feel this Valentine’s Day, let the flowers do the talking. Consider these five stunning arrangements to gift your special someone this year.

Eric Buterbaugh

White Reflexed Roses, Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles ($1,000). The Danziger Studio, 7001 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 310-247-7120

White might just be the new red. This incredible display, which comes in a luxe black basin, is fitting for an equally sophisticated partner. Complete your order online to surprise your true love this Valentine’s Day.

Empty Vase

The Blush Dynasty, Empty Vase ($350). 9033 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-278-1988

Wow your Valentine with this jaw-dropping floral design that screams opulence. Set in an impressive glass vase and lined with green steel grass, this cascading orchid arrangement was made to impress.

Tic-Tock

Forever Young, Tic-Tock Floral Couture ($180). 1603 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, 323-874-3034

For the duo that’s been together awhile, gift this elegant bouquet that will instantly remind you what young love feels like again. This crafty combo of orchids, red roses, tulips, and zebra leaves makes for a breathtaking moment and memorable February 14.

Sonny Alexander

Just for Lili, Sonny Alexander ($250). 8008 W. Third St., Los Angeles, 310-777-0356

While red roses are of course the staple Valentine’s Day flower, a little color never disappointed anyone. This candy-colored arrangement is perfectly fitting for this passion-filled holiday. If you’re looking to raise the bar, pair your bouquet with a teddy bear or collection of rich chocolates available through Sonny Alexander.

Mark’s Garden

True Love, Mark’s Garden ($125). 13838 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, 818-906-1718

With no shortage of romance, this seductive mix of red roses, red ranunculus, and peach roses is surely the key to your sweetie’s heart. Appropriately dubbed “True Love,” this classic bouquet was crafted with a lovestruck couple in mind.