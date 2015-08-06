By Rakhee Bhatt | February 6, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Take Valentine’s Day dressing to the next level with these selections that reject the standard fashion play of red and pink.

Jonathan Simkhai

Cutout Ruffled Crepe Halterneck Midi Dress, Jonathan Simkhai ($795). net-a-porter.com

Cascading ruffles ensure this black-and-white confection from Jonathan Simkhai oozes eternal romance.

BCBGMAXAZRIA

Karine Lace Peplum Top, BCBGMAXAZRIA ($138). 417 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-277-0466

Nude lining gets a stylish floral lace overlay in this blue peplum shirt by BCBGMAXAZRIA.

DVF

Kyara Long-Sleeve Lace Jumpsuit, Diane von Furstenberg ($598). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

This DVF jumpsuit makes it easy to take any February 14 celebration up a sexy notch thanks to its plunging keyhole v-neckline, scalloped cuffs, and fitted bodice.

Burberry

Crew Neck Merino Wool Sweater, Burberry ($450). 301 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-550-4500

Pair this sweet gold-heart sweater with jeans for a casual evening with your beau.

ABS

Satin Wide-Leg Pants, ABS ($330). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

There’s no need to decide between being comfortable or chic when wearing these ABS pants, made complete with a banded waist and side pockets.

Ali & Jay

Embroidered Two-Piece Gown, Ali & Jay (158). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Make an entrance to any Valentine's Day soirée with this Ali & Jay two-piece dress, featuring an embroidered crop top and ethereal side-slit maxi skirt.