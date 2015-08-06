    

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink

By Rakhee Bhatt | February 6, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Take Valentine’s Day dressing to the next level with these selections that reject the standard fashion play of red and pink.

Jonathan Simkhai

JonathanSimkhai_Dress_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Cutout Ruffled Crepe Halterneck Midi Dress, Jonathan Simkhai ($795). net-a-porter.com

Cascading ruffles ensure this black-and-white confection from Jonathan Simkhai oozes eternal romance.

BCBGMAXAZRIA

BCBG_LaceShirt_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Karine Lace Peplum Top, BCBGMAXAZRIA ($138). 417 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-277-0466

Nude lining gets a stylish floral lace overlay in this blue peplum shirt by BCBGMAXAZRIA.

DVF

DVF_Jumpsuit_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Kyara Long-Sleeve Lace Jumpsuit, Diane von Furstenberg ($598). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

This DVF jumpsuit makes it easy to take any February 14 celebration up a sexy notch thanks to its plunging keyhole v-neckline, scalloped cuffs, and fitted bodice.

Burberry

Burberry_HeartSweater_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Crew Neck Merino Wool Sweater, Burberry ($450). 301 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-550-4500

Pair this sweet gold-heart sweater with jeans for a casual evening with your beau.

ABS

ABS_SatinPants_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Satin Wide-Leg Pants, ABS ($330). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211

There’s no need to decide between being comfortable or chic when wearing these ABS pants, made complete with a banded waist and side pockets.

Ali & Jay

AliJay_TwoPieceGown_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Embroidered Two-Piece Gown, Ali & Jay (158). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Make an entrance to any Valentine's Day soirée with this Ali & Jay two-piece dress, featuring an embroidered crop top and ethereal side-slit maxi skirt.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: fashion style valentine's day love what to wear date night _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

