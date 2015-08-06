January 31, 2017
By Rakhee Bhatt | February 6, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Take Valentine’s Day dressing to the next level with these selections that reject the standard fashion play of red and pink.
Cutout Ruffled Crepe Halterneck Midi Dress, Jonathan Simkhai ($795). net-a-porter.com
Cascading ruffles ensure this black-and-white confection from Jonathan Simkhai oozes eternal romance.
Karine Lace Peplum Top, BCBGMAXAZRIA ($138). 417 S. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-277-0466
Nude lining gets a stylish floral lace overlay in this blue peplum shirt by BCBGMAXAZRIA.
Kyara Long-Sleeve Lace Jumpsuit, Diane von Furstenberg ($598). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900
This DVF jumpsuit makes it easy to take any February 14 celebration up a sexy notch thanks to its plunging keyhole v-neckline, scalloped cuffs, and fitted bodice.
Crew Neck Merino Wool Sweater, Burberry ($450). 301 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-550-4500
Pair this sweet gold-heart sweater with jeans for a casual evening with your beau.
Satin Wide-Leg Pants, ABS ($330). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-275-4211
There’s no need to decide between being comfortable or chic when wearing these ABS pants, made complete with a banded waist and side pockets.
Embroidered Two-Piece Gown, Ali & Jay (158). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230
Make an entrance to any Valentine's Day soirée with this Ali & Jay two-piece dress, featuring an embroidered crop top and ethereal side-slit maxi skirt.
