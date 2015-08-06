| January 30, 2017 | Parties

Kelly Fisher Katz and Martin Katz hosted a cocktail party for The Kennedy Center on January 30, 2016 in celebration of the centennial of the 35th President, John F. Kennedy. VIPs and tastemakers gathered at their home in Beverly Hills for a cocktail reception, remarks by President of The Kennedy Center, Deborah Rutter, about the details of JFK’s upcoming centennial, and an impromptu musical performance by David Foster and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.