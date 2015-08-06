    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
Read More

January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
Read More

January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

People

See More
Read More

February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
Read More

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?
Read More

January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner
Read More

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
Read More

January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Read More

February 1, 2017

LA Celebrity Hairstylist Riawna Capri on 2017's Hottest Hair Trends
Read More

January 31, 2017

7 Beauty Instagram Accounts to Bless Your Feed With #MakeupPorn
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

| January 30, 2017 | Parties

Share

Kelly Fisher Katz and Martin Katz hosted a cocktail party for The Kennedy Center on January 30, 2016 in celebration of the centennial of the 35th President, John F. Kennedy. VIPs and tastemakers gathered at their home in Beverly Hills for a cocktail reception, remarks by President of The Kennedy Center, Deborah Rutter, about the details of JFK’s upcoming centennial, and an impromptu musical performance by David Foster and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Popular Posts

Read More

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?
Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE