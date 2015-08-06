| January 29, 2017 | Parties

Austyn Weiner hosted her first solo exhibition at The Lodge gallery on January 29, 2017. The 26-year-old artist moved to LA from NYC via Miami about a year ago. Starting her career in New York, she quickly became known for her collaborations with Cara Delevigne and Gigi Hadid. Since the move to LA, she has found a real evolution in her work. Realizing she needed to try to do something to help others, she quickly organized and curated a show in late December to benefit the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which included her own work, as well as 20 artists including Friends With You, Stephanie Sarley, Yung Jake, Elizabeth Huey, and Jen Stark. Artforum selected it as a Critic’s Pick.