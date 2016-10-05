By Jessica Estrada | February 3, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Have a hot date this Valentine’s Day? Sweep your tresses into one of these utterly romantic celebrity-inspired hairstyles.

Sparkly Star: Nina Dobrev

Nothing says romance like Nina Dobrev’s sparkly star hair accessories. Tousled waves complement the airy vibe of the look.

High Pony: Khloé Kardashian

Show off your décolletage on date night by pulling your hair back into a soft ponytail à la Khloé Kardashian. Pull out some pieces on the side to give the look an effortless feel.

Red Carpet Waves: Brie Larson

Old Hollywood red carpet-worthy waves ooze glitz and glamour, which is exactly what you want on the most romantic night of the year.

Braid Queen: Kaley Cuoco

There’s no such thing as too many braids. Step out on date night feeling like a veritable queen with multiple braids wrapped atop your head.

Beachy Braid: Lauren Conrad

If your date has something more casual planned for Valentine’s Day, opt for a California-cool side braid like Lauren Conrad. The messier, the better.

Ethereal Goddess: Julianne Hough

This look has it all—braids, a sparkly hair crown, and an elegant aesthetic. It just doesn’t get any prettier or more romantic than this.

Big Bouncy Curls: Shay Mitchell

Bring a bit of va-va-voom to V-Day date night with big, glamorous cascading curls like Shay Mitchell.