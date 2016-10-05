    

Parties

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center
January 29, 2017

23rd Annual SAG Awards

People

February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?
January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?

Food & Drink

February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner
January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
February 1, 2017

LA Celebrity Hairstylist Riawna Capri on 2017's Hottest Hair Trends
January 31, 2017

7 Beauty Instagram Accounts to Bless Your Feed With #MakeupPorn
7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day

By Jessica Estrada | February 3, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Have a hot date this Valentine’s Day? Sweep your tresses into one of these utterly romantic celebrity-inspired hairstyles.

Sparkly Star: Nina Dobrev

A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on

Nothing says romance like Nina Dobrev’s sparkly star hair accessories. Tousled waves complement the airy vibe of the look.

High Pony: Khloé Kardashian

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Show off your décolletage on date night by pulling your hair back into a soft ponytail à la Khloé Kardashian. Pull out some pieces on the side to give the look an effortless feel.

Red Carpet Waves: Brie Larson

A photo posted by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on

Old Hollywood red carpet-worthy waves ooze glitz and glamour, which is exactly what you want on the most romantic night of the year.

Braid Queen: Kaley Cuoco

There’s no such thing as too many braids. Step out on date night feeling like a veritable queen with multiple braids wrapped atop your head.

Beachy Braid: Lauren Conrad

If your date has something more casual planned for Valentine’s Day, opt for a California-cool side braid like Lauren Conrad. The messier, the better.

Ethereal Goddess: Julianne Hough

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

This look has it all—braids, a sparkly hair crown, and an elegant aesthetic. It just doesn’t get any prettier or more romantic than this.

Big Bouncy Curls: Shay Mitchell

A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on

Bring a bit of va-va-voom to V-Day date night with big, glamorous cascading curls like Shay Mitchell.

Tags: beauty celebrities hair instagram hair trends hairstyles _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/RIAWNACAPRI; INSTAGRAM.COM/KHLOEKARDASHIAN; INSTAGRAM.COM/MARAROSZAK; INSTAGRAM.COM/CHRISTINESYMONDSHAIR; INSTAGRAM.COM/KRISTIN_ESS; INSTAGRAM.COM/JULESHOUGH; INSTAGRAM.COM/SHAYM

