By Jessica Estrada | February 3, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Have a hot date this Valentine’s Day? Sweep your tresses into one of these utterly romantic celebrity-inspired hairstyles.
A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:35pm PST
Nothing says romance like Nina Dobrev’s sparkly star hair accessories. Tousled waves complement the airy vibe of the look.
A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 12, 2017 at 3:34pm PST
Show off your décolletage on date night by pulling your hair back into a soft ponytail à la Khloé Kardashian. Pull out some pieces on the side to give the look an effortless feel.
A photo posted by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:41am PST
Old Hollywood red carpet-worthy waves ooze glitz and glamour, which is exactly what you want on the most romantic night of the year.
A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CHRISTINE SYMONDS (@christinesymondshair) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:18pm PST
There’s no such thing as too many braids. Step out on date night feeling like a veritable queen with multiple braids wrapped atop your head.
A photo posted by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:46pm PST
If your date has something more casual planned for Valentine’s Day, opt for a California-cool side braid like Lauren Conrad. The messier, the better.
A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Oct 4, 2016 at 10:28pm PDT
This look has it all—braids, a sparkly hair crown, and an elegant aesthetic. It just doesn’t get any prettier or more romantic than this.
A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Oct 30, 2016 at 7:11pm PDT
Bring a bit of va-va-voom to V-Day date night with big, glamorous cascading curls like Shay Mitchell.
PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/RIAWNACAPRI; INSTAGRAM.COM/KHLOEKARDASHIAN; INSTAGRAM.COM/MARAROSZAK; INSTAGRAM.COM/CHRISTINESYMONDSHAIR; INSTAGRAM.COM/KRISTIN_ESS; INSTAGRAM.COM/JULESHOUGH; INSTAGRAM.COM/SHAYM
January 9, 2017
January 17, 2017
