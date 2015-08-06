Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren

By Kait Clark | February 3, 2017 | People

Aussie dreamboat/star of Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge Luke Bracey chats about on-set antics with director Mel Gibson and how his acting career was an accident.

So exciting that you're the new face of Ralph Lauren Polo Red! Why is Ralph Lauren a perfect fit for you?

LUKE BRACEY: Ralph Lauren is an iconic brand that I’ve always admired. It’s exciting to be the face of a brand that, in many ways, epitomizes classic, American style.

Hacksaw Ridge has received enormous critical acclaim with Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, not to mention sweeping the Australian Academy Awards. Were you expecting this kind of reception?

LB: Since I first read the script, I knew that Hacksaw Ridge was a special film, but it’s been surreal to see it come to fruition, and receive such success in the box office and on the awards circuit.

Mel Gibson has a reputation for being a prankster on set. Were there any practical jokes or lighter moments on set that you can share?

LB: Mel is hilarious. I'd be on my knees laughing at his jokes and then he'd say ‘action’ while I was still laughing my ass off. It was a lot of fun.

Did you always know you wanted to be an actor? How did you get into acting?

LB: I never wanted to be an actor. I wanted to play rugby professionally and be a builder. I happened to go to high school and play rugby with a bloke whose father is one of Australia’s best TV producers. He asked me to audition for a show of his. I didn't get that job, but that casting agent called me a few months later and asked me to audition for a show called Home and Away. I did the audition, and the next day I got a call saying I had the job. It was very random. I had no idea what I was doing, but it was fun. And then, on my third day of work, I realized I was getting paid to have fun.