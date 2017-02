| January 31, 2017 | Parties

Celebrities, stylists, and other notables joined designer Tyler Ellis in celebrating the 5th anniversary of her eponymous handbag line and the launch of the Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery collection at an intimate cocktail party at Chateau Marmont on January 31, 2017. Co-hosted with Kelly Rutherford and Leslee Feldman, Octavia Spencer, Emily VanCamp, Michelle Trachtenberg, Ahna O'Reilly, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, NCIS: Los Angeles's Daniella Ruah, and more came out to celebrate.