    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
Read More

January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center
Read More

January 29, 2017

23rd Annual SAG Awards

People

See More
Read More

February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
Read More

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?
Read More

January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner
Read More

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
Read More

January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Read More

February 1, 2017

LA Celebrity Hairstylist Riawna Capri on 2017's Hottest Hair Trends
Read More

January 31, 2017

7 Beauty Instagram Accounts to Bless Your Feed With #MakeupPorn
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner

By Paul Zahn | February 2, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

It's no secret that Los Angeles has some of the most romantic views in the world. This Valentine’s Day, treat your special someone to a delicious dinner with a view at these heralded dining spots around town.

Catch LA

CatchLA_ValentinesDay.jpg

Catch LA’s spacious 10,000-square-foot rooftop is one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive new dining spots. The venue’s romantic “Garden of Eden” features a pergola of vines and flowers and an open sky all around—perfect for a romantic Valentine’s Day. The hot spot will have an exclusive pre-fixe menu, including their infamous and delicious HIT ME cake. Celebrities like Sofía Vergara and Lucy Hale have taken to Instagram to share their love of this dessert—a liquid Klondike bar smashed onto Devil’s food cake and a brownie. 8715 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 323-347-6060

Yamashiro

Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills, Yamashiro boasts some of the best views in Los Angeles. The historic venue, recently featured in the Oscar nominated film Nocturnal Animals, will be serving up two four-course prix-fixe menus with Asian fusion offerings like Nameko aged New York steak and lemon and fennel soba noodle. The beloved locale will also be partnering with the legendary TCL Chinese Theatres to offer 200 lucky couples tickets to see Fifty Shades Darker. 1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Hollywood, 323-466-5125

E.P. & L.P.

EPLP_ValentinesDay.jpg

One of West Hollywood most popular multi-level venues is offering a delectable three-course prix-fix menu for Valentine’s Day. The menu includes Fijian style ceviche, a warm coconut and chili rock lobster salad, and Chengdu churros prepared by Australian-Fijian Executive Chef, Louis Tikaram. The L.P. Rooftop will also be featuring a Valentine’s Day Happy Hour with specials from 5 p.m. and a DJ at 7 p.m. 603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-855-9955

Roof on Wilshire

The Roof on Wilshire is the perfect spot for poolside dining this February 14. Featuring 360-degree views of the Los Angeles skyline and the Hollywood Hills, this spot is perched on top of the Hotel Wilshire and is offering a Valentine's Day menu from celebrity chef Eric Greenspan (Maré, Greenspan's Grilled Cheese). For $65 per person, guests can enjoy Greenspan's three-course menu paired with some of the best views in Los Angeles. The quintessential resto also has cabanas for extra privacy along with a fire pit to get cozy with the one you love. 6317 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-852-6002

WP24 by Wolfgang Puck

WP24_ValentinesDay.jpg

Located inside The Ritz-Carlton in Downtown Los Angeles, WP24 by Wolfgang Puck is offering a private “Dining Under the Stars” rooftop cabana experience for Valentine’s Day. Couples can feast on seven decadent courses like oysters, caviar, and rib-eye before tucking into a dessert board—all served by their own personal butler. To take your day one step beyond this year, the hotel can organize a proposal on the 55th floor helipad that's situated 653 feet above ground. 900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, 213-743-8824

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining food restaurants valentine's day la restaurants valentine's day menus _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA FACEBOOK.COM/EPLOSANGELES

Popular Posts

Read More

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?
Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE