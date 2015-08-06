By Paul Zahn | February 2, 2017 | Food & Drink

It's no secret that Los Angeles has some of the most romantic views in the world. This Valentine’s Day, treat your special someone to a delicious dinner with a view at these heralded dining spots around town.

Catch LA’s spacious 10,000-square-foot rooftop is one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive new dining spots. The venue’s romantic “Garden of Eden” features a pergola of vines and flowers and an open sky all around—perfect for a romantic Valentine’s Day. The hot spot will have an exclusive pre-fixe menu, including their infamous and delicious HIT ME cake. Celebrities like Sofía Vergara and Lucy Hale have taken to Instagram to share their love of this dessert—a liquid Klondike bar smashed onto Devil’s food cake and a brownie. 8715 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 323-347-6060

Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills, Yamashiro boasts some of the best views in Los Angeles. The historic venue, recently featured in the Oscar nominated film Nocturnal Animals, will be serving up two four-course prix-fixe menus with Asian fusion offerings like Nameko aged New York steak and lemon and fennel soba noodle. The beloved locale will also be partnering with the legendary TCL Chinese Theatres to offer 200 lucky couples tickets to see Fifty Shades Darker. 1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Hollywood, 323-466-5125

One of West Hollywood most popular multi-level venues is offering a delectable three-course prix-fix menu for Valentine’s Day. The menu includes Fijian style ceviche, a warm coconut and chili rock lobster salad, and Chengdu churros prepared by Australian-Fijian Executive Chef, Louis Tikaram. The L.P. Rooftop will also be featuring a Valentine’s Day Happy Hour with specials from 5 p.m. and a DJ at 7 p.m. 603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-855-9955

The Roof on Wilshire is the perfect spot for poolside dining this February 14. Featuring 360-degree views of the Los Angeles skyline and the Hollywood Hills, this spot is perched on top of the Hotel Wilshire and is offering a Valentine's Day menu from celebrity chef Eric Greenspan (Maré, Greenspan's Grilled Cheese). For $65 per person, guests can enjoy Greenspan's three-course menu paired with some of the best views in Los Angeles. The quintessential resto also has cabanas for extra privacy along with a fire pit to get cozy with the one you love. 6317 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-852-6002

Located inside The Ritz-Carlton in Downtown Los Angeles, WP24 by Wolfgang Puck is offering a private “Dining Under the Stars” rooftop cabana experience for Valentine’s Day. Couples can feast on seven decadent courses like oysters, caviar, and rib-eye before tucking into a dessert board—all served by their own personal butler. To take your day one step beyond this year, the hotel can organize a proposal on the 55th floor helipad that's situated 653 feet above ground. 900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, 213-743-8824