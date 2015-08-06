    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Every Type of Guy

By Jessica Estrada | February 2, 2017 | Lifestyle

These 11 Valentine's Day gifts are perfect for every type of guy.

For the Music Buff: Beats by Dre Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats by Dre ($300). Apple, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 424-239-3880

With a cool design, 40 hours of battery life, and crisp sound, any guy will go gaga for a pair of Beats by Dre headphones.

For the Photography Novice: PowerShot Camera

PowerShot G7 X Mark II, Canon ($700). usa.canon.com

If your man has an interest in photography but doesn’t know where to begin, this Canon G7x Mark II is a great way to go. It’s sleek, compact, and shoots high quality photos and videos with ease.

For the Stylish Guy: Shearling Peacoat

Nicholson Shearling-Trimmed Virgin Wool Peacoat, Kent & Curwen ($1,655). mrporter.com

Help your sweetheart take his winter wardrobe to the next level with this plush Kent & Curwen peacoat that comes with a cozy shearling collar.

For the Travel Aficionado: Louis Vuitton Keepall

Keepall Bandouliere 55, Louis Vuitton ($1,760). 295 Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-859-0457

Whether your fella is traveling for work or play, he’ll definitely be the sharpest-dressed dude rocking this classic Louis Vuitton travel bag.

For the Leather Lover: Shinola Wallet

Slim Bifold Wallet, Shinola ($195). 3515 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-473-5250

Shinola’s buttery leather wallets feel so luxe, but the minimalist design will ensure your man never tires of it.

For the Grooming Guy: Razor Set

Safety Razor Set, Baxter of California ($260). baxterofcalifornia.com

This isn’t your typical razor set. Baxter of California makes shaving feel like a treat with this chrome barbershop-inspired razor and badger brush.

For the Meat Lover: Steak Subscription

12 Gourmet Packages, Omaha Steaks ($80 monthly). omahasteaks.com

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so these monthly boxes of Omaha Steaks gourmet meat—think filet mignons, New York Strips, and more—is the perfect way to express your love.

For the Runner: Adidas Sneakers

Adidas Originals NMD Runner, Adidas ($130). Footlocker, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-652-5749

Your beau will get tons of use out of these cool Adidas sneakers both in and out of the gym.

For the Gamer Guy: Playstation 4 Pro

Playstation 4 Pro, Sony ($400). playstation.com

Any video game-loving guy will be over the moon with a new PS4 Pro, that comes complete with killer graphics for a more immersive experience.

For the Sunglasses Fanatic: Leisure Society Stunners

Club 55 18K Antique Gold Black Sunglasses, Leisure Society ($925). Optometrix, 375 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-273-8290

The California guy will surely appreciate a new pair of sunnies—even more so when they are an utterly luxurious Leisure Society pair made with titanium and plated in 18k gold.

Just Because: Paperless Post Card

Stud Muffin Card, The Indigo Bunting for Paperless Post (price varies). paperlesspost.com

Whatever gift you get him, slip this card in there too to make him smile.

Categories: Lifestyle

