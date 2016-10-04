By Jessica Estrada | February 1, 2017 | Style & Beauty

If anyone knows good hair, it’s LA hairstylist Riawna Capri. In addition to co-owning the uber-popular Nine Zero One Salon, Capri’s client roster reads like a who’s who of Hollywood (think Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, and Selena Gomez), which is why we were excited to catch up with her and ask her some of our burning hair questions. Find out her 2017 trend predictions, go-to hairstyles, and what celeb she’d love to trade hair with below.

What are your predictions of the hottest hair trends of 2017?

RIAWNA CAPRI: Blunt and choppy cuts, flat iron waves, and eye-length bangs!

What are some of your must-have hair products right now?

RC: Unite 7Seconds is always a must have! No one should be without this leave-in conditioner. Unite Texturiza Spray is my go-to finishing product for that messy, undone look. I'm also really liking R&Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste. It masks any oil and creates a great lift at the root and I'll piece it through the ends for a little added separation.

A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:39pm PDT

If you had to trade hair with any of your clients, who would you trade with?

RC: Tough question! I would probably switch with Julianne [Hough]. She has that perfect natural blonde that whenever we color her, it just illuminates her! Plus she has so much hair!

What are your go-to hairstyles for traveling?

RC: The Jet Set. It’s inspired by loose knots with a modern twist, and using the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones as the only styling tool, while on-route to "set" my hair. Once I arrive, I’ve got beautiful cascading waves.

What are your go-to hairstyles for working out besides a basic pony or bun?

RC: Definitely the Circuit Braid! These braids keep your hair extremely secure while working out (better than a pony or bun), but not everyone knows how to French braid so this is my take on a "cheated" braid. Then it can be paired with the PowerBeats wireless earphones and you’re free to tackle any workout with your hair and music set in place.

A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

Do you have any red carpet hairstyle predictions for the Grammys and Oscars?

RC: I think the waves are going to be more relaxed than ever, a result you would get from a flat iron. I just did Goldie Hawn's hair for the Golden Globes and she described her updo as "bathtub hair." I was super inspired and loved the way she titled it.