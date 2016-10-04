    

Parties

January 29, 2017

23rd Annual SAG Awards
January 25, 2017

Louise Roe Event with La Tavola Linen
January 25, 2017

Brooks Brothers Hosts 'Le Casino' for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?
January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?
January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party
January 24, 2017

LA Restaurants Ushering in a New Age of Italian Cooking

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

February 1, 2017

LA Celebrity Hairstylist Riawna Capri on 2017's Hottest Hair Trends
January 31, 2017

7 Beauty Instagram Accounts to Bless Your Feed With #MakeupPorn
January 30, 2017

Aussie Fashion Brands Make Their Mark on LA
LA Celebrity Hairstylist Riawna Capri on 2017's Hottest Hair Trends

By Jessica Estrada | February 1, 2017

Share

If anyone knows good hair, it’s LA hairstylist Riawna Capri. In addition to co-owning the uber-popular Nine Zero One Salon, Capri’s client roster reads like a who’s who of Hollywood (think Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, and Selena Gomez), which is why we were excited to catch up with her and ask her some of our burning hair questions. Find out her 2017 trend predictions, go-to hairstyles, and what celeb she’d love to trade hair with below.

RiawnaCapri_CelebrityHair_Main.jpg

What are your predictions of the hottest hair trends of 2017?
RIAWNA CAPRI: Blunt and choppy cuts, flat iron waves, and eye-length bangs!

What are some of your must-have hair products right now?
RC: Unite 7Seconds is always a must have! No one should be without this leave-in conditioner. Unite Texturiza Spray is my go-to finishing product for that messy, undone look. I'm also really liking R&Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste. It masks any oil and creates a great lift at the root and I'll piece it through the ends for a little added separation.

A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on

If you had to trade hair with any of your clients, who would you trade with?
RC: Tough question! I would probably switch with Julianne [Hough]. She has that perfect natural blonde that whenever we color her, it just illuminates her! Plus she has so much hair!

What are your go-to hairstyles for traveling?
RC: The Jet Set. It’s inspired by loose knots with a modern twist, and using the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones as the only styling tool, while on-route to "set" my hair. Once I arrive, I’ve got beautiful cascading waves.

What are your go-to hairstyles for working out besides a basic pony or bun?
RC: Definitely the Circuit Braid! These braids keep your hair extremely secure while working out (better than a pony or bun), but not everyone knows how to French braid so this is my take on a "cheated" braid. Then it can be paired with the PowerBeats wireless earphones and you’re free to tackle any workout with your hair and music set in place.

A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on

Do you have any red carpet hairstyle predictions for the Grammys and Oscars?
RC: I think the waves are going to be more relaxed than ever, a result you would get from a flat iron. I just did Goldie Hawn's hair for the Golden Globes and she described her updo as "bathtub hair." I was super inspired and loved the way she titled it.

Categories: Style & Beauty

Photography by Araya Diaz/WireImage; PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/RIAWNACAPRI

