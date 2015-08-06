    

Parties

January 29, 2017

People

January 30, 2017

Food & Drink

January 27, 2017

Home & Real Estate

January 18, 2017

Style & Beauty

January 30, 2017

23rd Annual SAG Awards

| January 29, 2017 | Parties

The 23rd Annual SAG Awards were held on January 29, 2017 at the Shrine Auditorium. Attendees included Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Bryan Cranston, Claire Foy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Paulson, Viola Davis and the 2017 SAG Life Achievement Award recipient Lily Tomlin. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a gala on the Shrine Auditorium stage with a Parisian-inspired menu by Wolfgang Puck, wines by Sterling Vineyards, Champagne Taittinger, Chopin Vodka, and Clase Azul Tequila, and FIJI Water.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by Eric Charbonneau / LeStudio for People and Getty Images for People

