The 23rd Annual SAG Awards were held on January 29, 2017 at the Shrine Auditorium. Attendees included Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Bryan Cranston, Claire Foy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Paulson, Viola Davis and the 2017 SAG Life Achievement Award recipient Lily Tomlin. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a gala on the Shrine Auditorium stage with a Parisian-inspired menu by Wolfgang Puck, wines by Sterling Vineyards, Champagne Taittinger, Chopin Vodka, and Clase Azul Tequila, and FIJI Water.