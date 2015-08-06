Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

January 29, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | January 30, 2017 |
People
Where does Eva Longoria get her hair done in LA, and where did J.Lo party last week? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…
After her big concert on Monday night, Lea Michele celebrated a great show by grabbing a bite at Hotel Cafe.
Soon-to-be-married duo Emma Roberts and Evan Peters enjoyed some quality time together last Tuesday over lunch at La Scala Beverly Hills.
Eva Longoria stepped out of the Ken Paves Salon last Wednesday rocking perfectly tousled tresses.
J.Lo looked like a veritable bombshell last week when she stepped out to celebrate her collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.
TV personality Louise Roe played hostess last week to a fancy dinner in collaboration with La Tavola Linen. Fellow fashion influencers such as Cupcakes and Cashmere blogger Emily Schuman and E! News host Cat Sadler were in attendance.
Photography by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
