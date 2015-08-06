    

Parties

January 29, 2017

23rd Annual SAG Awards
January 25, 2017

Louise Roe Event with La Tavola Linen
January 25, 2017

Brooks Brothers Hosts 'Le Casino' for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation

People

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?
January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?
January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

Food & Drink

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party
January 24, 2017

LA Restaurants Ushering in a New Age of Italian Cooking

Home & Real Estate

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

January 30, 2017

Aussie Fashion Brands Make Their Mark on LA
January 26, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
January 24, 2017

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | January 30, 2017 | People

Where does Eva Longoria get her hair done in LA, and where did J.Lo party last week? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

Lea Michele Grabs a Bite at Hotel Cafe

After her big concert on Monday night, Lea Michele celebrated a great show by grabbing a bite at Hotel Cafe.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Enjoy a Lunch Date at La Scala

Soon-to-be-married duo Emma Roberts and Evan Peters enjoyed some quality time together last Tuesday over lunch at La Scala Beverly Hills.

Eva Longoria Gets Her Hair Done at Ken Paves Salon

Eva Longoria stepped out of the Ken Paves Salon last Wednesday rocking perfectly tousled tresses.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates at Neiman Marcus

J.Lo looked like a veritable bombshell last week when she stepped out to celebrate her collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.

Louise Roe Hosts a Dinner at Big Daddy’s Antiques

TV personality Louise Roe played hostess last week to a fancy dinner in collaboration with La Tavola Linen. Fellow fashion influencers such as Cupcakes and Cashmere blogger Emily Schuman and E! News host Cat Sadler were in attendance.

Tags: celebrities celebs spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted _feature
Categories: People

Photography by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

