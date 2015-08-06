    

Parties

January 25, 2017

Louise Roe Event with La Tavola Linen
January 25, 2017

Brooks Brothers Hosts 'Le Casino' for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation
January 18, 2017

43rd People's Choice Awards

People

January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?
January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots

Food & Drink

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party
January 24, 2017

LA Restaurants Ushering in a New Age of Italian Cooking

Home & Real Estate

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

January 26, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
January 24, 2017

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
Louise Roe Event with La Tavola Linen

January 25, 2017

Fashion influencer and TV host Louise Roe hosted an intimate dinner co-designed by La Tavola Linen for friends and fellow bloggers at Big Daddy’s Antiques on January 25, 2017. Guests in attendance included Paola Alberdi of Blank Itinerary, Brittany Xavier of Thrifts and Threads, Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere, Jenny Cipoletti of Margo and Me, Annabelle Fleur of Viva Luxury, E! News’ Catt Sadler, and Marianna Hewitt. La Tavola styled the table with their stunning blue velvet linen accented with Tuscany twilight napkins, Casa De Perrin provided the tabletop, Haute Chefs LA created a custom menu, Louloudi designed the florals, and wine was served by One Hope Wine.

Parties

Photography by Amy Graves and Emily Tong

