| January 25, 2017 | Parties

Fashion influencer and TV host Louise Roe hosted an intimate dinner co-designed by La Tavola Linen for friends and fellow bloggers at Big Daddy’s Antiques on January 25, 2017. Guests in attendance included Paola Alberdi of Blank Itinerary, Brittany Xavier of Thrifts and Threads, Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere, Jenny Cipoletti of Margo and Me, Annabelle Fleur of Viva Luxury, E! News’ Catt Sadler, and Marianna Hewitt. La Tavola styled the table with their stunning blue velvet linen accented with Tuscany twilight napkins, Casa De Perrin provided the tabletop, Haute Chefs LA created a custom menu, Louloudi designed the florals, and wine was served by One Hope Wine.