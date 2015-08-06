    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
Read More

January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
Read More

January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

People

See More
Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
Read More

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

LA's Top Mixologists Share Their Favorite Love Potion Drinks for Valentine's Day
Read More

February 8, 2017

Top LA Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day
Read More

February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Why Best Sound Editing & Mixing Are the Two Award Winners to Watch at the 2017 Oscars

By Sam Wasson | January 13, 2017 | Culture

Share

Winter means awards time. Who cares about Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling?

2017-oscars.jpg

Once more, as we begin our descent into awards season, and I find myself looking forward to seeing this year’s slight variation on the tuxedo, and how funny it would be if Julianne Moore or someone was literally wearing Tom Ford—like, the actual person—I naturally reflect on my favorite part of the Oscars.

Along with the In Memoriam reel, which offers the rare and wonderful opportunity to see our favorite actors not talking, my favorite part of the show comes toward the shank of the evening, when most home viewers get restless and, as a kind of stalling technique, begin to feign casual interest in the people around them.

I am speaking, of course, of the presentation of Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing, two categories I know absolutely nothing about. What I do know, however, is that these expert filmmakers are time and again the Oscars’ most exuberant bunch. Bounding down from their nosebleeds in the fourth mezzanine, arms thrown over each other’s shoulders, these folks take their moment as if no one’s watching.

They aren’t auditioning. By virtue of their trade, they don’t make their speeches with obstreperous egos, or the tendency to emotionally over-share—only the fraternal good will of a nerdy combat unit on furlough and an obvious love for their industry. I hope the Academy never promotes these heroes to the front of the orchestra. Year after year, I have come to so cherish their long victory march to the stage.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: celebrities emma stone oscars celebs ryan gosling _feature winter 2016
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHRISTOPHER POLK/GETTY IMAGES (STAGE); ROBYN BECK/GETTY IMAGES (STATUE)

Popular Posts

Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
Read More

January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE