    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 29, 2017

23rd Annual SAG Awards
Read More

January 25, 2017

Louise Roe Event with La Tavola Linen
Read More

January 25, 2017

Brooks Brothers Hosts 'Le Casino' for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation

People

See More
Read More

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?
Read More

January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
Read More

January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party
Read More

January 24, 2017

LA Restaurants Ushering in a New Age of Italian Cooking

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 30, 2017

Aussie Fashion Brands Make Their Mark on LA
Read More

January 26, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Aussie Fashion Brands Make Their Mark on LA

By Kathryn Romeyn | January 30, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

From Venice to Downtown, LA's fashion scene is taking on a decidedly Aussie sheen.

Aussie-Fashion-Brands.jpg

A look from BNKR by Aussie brand The Fifth Label.

“There’s such a synergy between the culture and lifestyle of Australia and LA,” says BNKR CEO Dean Flintoft, who chose a 6,800-square-foot space downtown for the Adelaide-based fashion collective’s first non-domestic flagship. Opened in April, it stocks an incredible range of homegrown labels, including C/MEO Collective, The Fifth Label, Keepsake, and Jaggar. But the sizable outpost is far from the only sign of a Down Under takeover.

Australian mega-retailer Cotton On is replicating all over Greater LA, with several new shops and a massively expanded Glendale location. “Our heritage is deeply rooted in denim, which resonates with LA style,” explains USA brand manager Abdoulaye Diaw. “It’s that effortlessly cool Australian aesthetic that translates so well to the West Coast fashion attitude.” The Local—an offshoot of the General Pants Co. chain—opened this summer on La Brea, selling Ksubi, Le Specs, and Zanerobe.

On the Westside there’s now Sydney’s Bassike for contemporary basics and Grace Loves Lace, the first international store—‚ forget NYC or Paris—for the boho bridal label, which joined Aust. on Abbot Kinney in July. Designer Megan Ziems’s luxe creations highlight sand-washed silks and unique lace, handmade on the Gold Coast using Leavers looms. “We fell in love with Abbot Kinney and couldn’t resist a permanent space,” says Ziems. “It’s become our second home—we love the energy and positivity.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: fashion style winter 2016
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY SARAH FALUGO/GRACE LOVES LACE (GRACE LOVES LACE); TED EMMONS (BNKR)

Popular Posts

Read More

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?
Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE