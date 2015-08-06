By Kathryn Romeyn | January 30, 2017 | Style & Beauty

From Venice to Downtown, LA's fashion scene is taking on a decidedly Aussie sheen.

A look from BNKR by Aussie brand The Fifth Label.

“There’s such a synergy between the culture and lifestyle of Australia and LA,” says BNKR CEO Dean Flintoft, who chose a 6,800-square-foot space downtown for the Adelaide-based fashion collective’s first non-domestic flagship. Opened in April, it stocks an incredible range of homegrown labels, including C/MEO Collective, The Fifth Label, Keepsake, and Jaggar. But the sizable outpost is far from the only sign of a Down Under takeover.

Australian mega-retailer Cotton On is replicating all over Greater LA, with several new shops and a massively expanded Glendale location. “Our heritage is deeply rooted in denim, which resonates with LA style,” explains USA brand manager Abdoulaye Diaw. “It’s that effortlessly cool Australian aesthetic that translates so well to the West Coast fashion attitude.” The Local—an offshoot of the General Pants Co. chain—opened this summer on La Brea, selling Ksubi, Le Specs, and Zanerobe.

On the Westside there’s now Sydney’s Bassike for contemporary basics and Grace Loves Lace, the first international store—‚ forget NYC or Paris—for the boho bridal label, which joined Aust. on Abbot Kinney in July. Designer Megan Ziems’s luxe creations highlight sand-washed silks and unique lace, handmade on the Gold Coast using Leavers looms. “We fell in love with Abbot Kinney and couldn’t resist a permanent space,” says Ziems. “It’s become our second home—we love the energy and positivity.”