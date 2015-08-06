By Lauren Epstein | February 9, 2017 | Lifestyle

With its latest launch, ultra-luxe bed brand Hästens has clients sleeping like Swedish royalty.

Fit for a king: Hästens’ signature bed and limited-edition models are crafted of traditional hand-sewn layers of horsehair, cotton, and wool.

Ten years ago, Jack Ryde, the late fourth-generation owner of Swedish bed manufacturer Hästens, set out to create the greatest bed in the world. That sweet dream came true with the company’s blue-checked masterpiece: Vividus.

“When we launched Vividus, we never intended for it to be a bed that stops evolving,” says Jan Ryde, Jack’s son and Hästens’ current owner and executive chairman. This fall, the company re-launches its flagship bed, whose construction requires 320 hours of work from four certified craftsmen focused on every detail, from the northern Swedish redwood frame to the hand-sewn layers of horsehair, cotton, and wool in the customized body-contouring mattress. The piece is quite literally fit for a king—Hästens was appointed Purveyor to H.M. the King of Sweden in 1952 and has served as official supplier to the Swedish Royal Court ever since—and carries a stately $140,000 price tag.

For many, though, getting the world’s greatest sleep every night is worth the price. “My first night in the new Vividus was like rediscovering sleep, which was profound even for me—someone who has grown up with Hästens in my DNA,” says Ryde. “It’s the finest bed we’ve ever made.”