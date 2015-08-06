By Betsy F. Perry | February 7, 2017 | Style & Beauty

A groundbreaking new treatment makes the dreaded double chin a thing of the past.

A recent survey by the American Society for Dermatological Surgery revealed that nearly 67 percent of us are as bothered by double chins as we are by lines and wrinkles around the eyes. But while there are several options for smoothing out the crinkles, a quick fix for a shimmying chin has always proved elusive—until now. Beauty-minded pharma company Kythera Biopharmaceuticals has debuted Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable treatment for that under-the-chin wobble—or, in medical terms, submental fat.

Utilizing precise injections of deoxycholic acid to destroy fat cells, Kybella, which enjoyed phenomenal success during clinical trials, has emerged as something of a miracle fix—for the appropriate patients, of course. “It’s a great product in the right circumstance, but the patient selection has to be correct,” says Dr. Stephen C. Adler, a Miami-based facial plastic surgeon. “It’s best in younger patients between 30 and 45 [who have] some fullness under the chin but otherwise good skin texture and tension.”

“It also takes two or three sessions, and there is a recovery time of a few weeks in between,” adds Adler. Whatever it takes to unearth your true face… From $1,300. In LA, both Dr. Richard Zoumalan (9401 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1105, Beverly Hills, 310-278-1900) and The Lasky Clinic (201 S. Lasky Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-277-4572) provide Kybella treatments.