    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery Collection Launch
Read More

January 31, 2017

Patek Philippe Private Dinner in Beverly Hills
Read More

January 30, 2017

Cocktail Party for The Kennedy Center

People

See More
Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 3, 2017

Luke Bracey Talks Working with Mel Gibson on 'Hacksaw Ridge' & Being the New Face of Ralph Lauren
Read More

January 30, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Eva Longoria Get Her Hair Done in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

5 Los Angeles Dining Spots With a View for the Perfect Valentine's Day Dinner
Read More

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
Read More

January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 7, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Read More

February 6, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

February 3, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin

By Betsy F. Perry | February 7, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

A groundbreaking new treatment makes the dreaded double chin a thing of the past.

Kybella.jpg

A recent survey by the American Society for Dermatological Surgery revealed that nearly 67 percent of us are as bothered by double chins as we are by lines and wrinkles around the eyes. But while there are several options for smoothing out the crinkles, a quick fix for a shimmying chin has always proved elusive—until now. Beauty-minded pharma company Kythera Biopharmaceuticals has debuted Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable treatment for that under-the-chin wobble—or, in medical terms, submental fat.

Utilizing precise injections of deoxycholic acid to destroy fat cells, Kybella, which enjoyed phenomenal success during clinical trials, has emerged as something of a miracle fix—for the appropriate patients, of course. “It’s a great product in the right circumstance, but the patient selection has to be correct,” says Dr. Stephen C. Adler, a Miami-based facial plastic surgeon. “It’s best in younger patients between 30 and 45 [who have] some fullness under the chin but otherwise good skin texture and tension.”

“It also takes two or three sessions, and there is a recovery time of a few weeks in between,” adds Adler. Whatever it takes to unearth your true face… From $1,300. In LA, both Dr. Richard Zoumalan (9401 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 1105, Beverly Hills, 310-278-1900) and The Lasky Clinic (201 S. Lasky Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-277-4572) provide Kybella treatments.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: skincare anti-aging plastic surgery dermatology winter 2016
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHEV WILKINSON/GETTY IMAGES

Popular Posts

Read More

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?
Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE