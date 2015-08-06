    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 18, 2017

43rd People's Choice Awards
Read More

January 17, 2017

The Future Perfect Hosts Opening Party for Casa Perfect
Read More

January 12, 2017

Make A Promise Cocktail Party at Louis Vuitton

People

See More
Read More

January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party
Read More

January 24, 2017

LA Restaurants Ushering in a New Age of Italian Cooking
Read More

January 20, 2017

5 Female Chefs in LA to Watch in 2017

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 26, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Read More

January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party

By Paul Zahn | January 26, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

Super Bowl LI is right around the corner, and no viewing party is complete without a few delectable dishes. Here, we catch up with a three of LA's top chefs for their culinary tips on what to make at home while watching the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons battle it out on the field.

Sycamore Tavern

MeatballHero_SycamoreTavern_SuperbowlFood.jpg

Meatball Hero

“Growing up, the meatball hero was one of my all time favorite dishes. Coming from an Italian family in New York, meatballs were inherently in our blood, so whether I’m hosting a family dinner or watching football with friends, I always make sure that the meatball hero is on the menu.”—Salvatore Aurora, partner of Happy To Serve You Hospitality Group

Recipe

Meatballs:

3 slices of bread, crusts removed, diced into ¼-inch cubes 
1 cup heavy cream 
1 tbsp. unsalted butter 
2 cloves garlic, chopped 
1 lb. ground pork 
1 lb. ground veal 
2 eggs  
1/3 cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese 
4 tbsp. chopped fresh marjoram (or 2 tbsp. dried marjoram) 
Dash nutmeg 
1 tbsp. salt

Sauce:

4 tbsp. olive oil 
8 cloves garlic, chopped (about ¼ cup) 
3 12-oz. cans peeled, whole plum tomatoes  
2 pinches salt 
4 pinches sugar

Garnish:

Italian roll
Fresh burrata
Arugula
Chopped basil
Shredded or grated Parmesan

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Heat the olive oil for the sauce in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic; just as the garlic starts to brown around the edges, throw in the canned tomatoes. (You don’t want the garlic to burn, so have the cans open and ready to go.) Add the salt and sugar; whisk it all together. Let the sauce simmer on medium-low for 40 minutes while you prep the other ingredients. If foam rises to the top of the sauce, skim it off. That’s the acid from the tomatoes and your sauce will taste better without it. Cover the bread with the heavy cream and let it sit to absorb the liquid.

In a small sauté pan, heat the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook just enough to warm it through. Remove it from the heat. Put the pork, veal, sautéed garlic, eggs, Parmesan cheese, marjoram, nutmeg, and salt in a large bowl. Once the bread has absorbed the cream, add it to the other ingredients. Mix it all with your hands just until it’s well incorporated. Use an ice cream scoop to measure equal-size meatballs. (The scoops are usually 2 ounces, which is the perfect size.) After you’ve scooped out the proper portions, wet your hands to keep the meat from sticking to them, and roll the meat into balls. Bake the meatballs on a baking sheet for about 15 minutes.

Cut Italian rolls lengthwise, brush with olive oil, and lightly toast. Combine sauce and meatballs. Place three meatballs inside toasted Italian roll, smother with sauce, and garnish with fresh basil, fresh burrata, arugula, and grated Parmesan.

ERVEN

Vegan Chili

“One of the challenges I love the most about cooking at Erven (a plant based restaurant), is the fun I'm having making vegan food not be all about being vegan but also being delicious food for everyone, which led me to this chili recipe. This is hearty and a great dish to have at a party.”—Nick Erven

Recipe

3 red bell pepper diced
3 yellow onion diced
3 nameko mushrooms
1 large can diced tomato
1 can tomato paste
2 quarts dried black-eyed peas
2 cups chili powder
¼ cup smoked paprika
1 gallon water
Salt to taste

Instructions:

In large sauce pot, cook the bell pepper and onion with a small amount of oil until soft. Add mushrooms, black-eyed peas, tomato paste, and caned tomato. Bring to simmer. Add water, chili powder, and smoked paprika. Bring to simmer and cook until the black-eyed peas are soft. Season with salt to taste.

Catch LA

CatchLAMacandCheese_SuperbowlFood.jpg

Macaroni and Lobster Cream

“Our Macaroni and Lobster Cream is a great dish for at-home Super Bowl viewing parties. As a Patriots fan, it features hearty New England lobster chunks accented by just the right amount of cream, cheese, and breadcrumbs. The warmth and easy-to-share ability of this dish make it the perfect Super Bowl comfort food to add to your spread."—Executive Chef Andrew Carroll

Recipe

¼ cup macaroni, par-cooked
2 tbsp. butter
1 tsp. shallot, minced
1 tsp. garlic, toasted
1 tsp. black pepper, fresh ground
½ cup lobster cream
¼ mascarpone
¼ cup lobster, chop meat
1 tsp. chives, minced
1 tbsp. toasted breadcrumbs

Lobster Stock

10 lb. lobster bodies, cleaned
2 onions, thinly sliced
2 carrots, thinly sliced
1 cup tomato paste
½ cup garlic
2 tbsp. black peppercorns
1 bottle white wine
2 gallons water
4 bay leaves

Lobster Cream

1 gallon lobster stock
1 qt. cream
1 lb. butter
¼ cup toasted garlic puree
2 tbsp. tomato paste
1 onion

Instructions:

Place a large 3-gallon sauce pot on high heat, add all ingredients and cover with 2 gallons of cold water. Place a lid on top and bring it to a boil. Once this comes to a boil, remove lid, drop down to medium heat, and let simmer for 45 minutes. Once complete, carefully strain all liquid into a separate pot and reserve.

Place large 3-gallon sauce pot over high heat, add lobster stock, and reduce by half. Once this comes to a boil, drop down to medium heat and add heavy cream, tomato paste, onion, and toasted garlic. Let cook over medium heat for 3 to 4 hours until reduced by half. After, slowly whisk in butter. Place 2 cups at a time in blender and blend on high until completely smooth and creamy.

Place a medium size nonstick sauté pan over medium heat. Add butter, shallot, toasted garlic, black pepper, and lightly sauté shallots until they are cooked through for approximately 2 minutes. Add lobster cream, mascarpone, and cooked macaroni and bring to a simmer. Add chopped lobster meat to the pan and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until dish is bubbling hot. Finish with chives. Add to serving tray and top with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano cheese.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: restaurants la restaurant chefs sports recipes super bowl what to eat _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

Popular Posts

Read More

January 9, 2017

Where Did Stars Party Before & After the Golden Globes?
Read More

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
Read More

January 11, 2017

7 LA Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE