Tallulah Willis: Please Be Gentle, the artist’s first solo exhibition, opened at Eric Buterbaugh Gallery on January 6, 2017 and is on view until March 11, 2017. The opening night was a star studded reception with guests from the art and entertainment worlds including Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Roberts, Ron Meyer, Liz Goldwyn, Jacqui Getty, and Gia Coppola.