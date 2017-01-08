    

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017

By Ana Prodanovich, anaprodanovich.com | January 26, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

A new year is all about reinventing your look. Ana Prodanovich searched Instagram to grab some inspo from our favorite stars on 2017’s hautest hairdos.

Braid it Back: @mariamenounos

#christiandior spring/summer2017

A photo posted by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on

Take braids from sweet to sexy when you cornrow the bottom half of your hair like Maria Menounos. You may need a stylist to help you out on this one, so book your braid bar appointment now!

Short & Wavy: @emrata

Golden Globes

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily Ratajkowski did it. So did Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kendall Jenner. Hair cut just above the shoulders and waved to perfection is the ‘do to do in 2017.

Messy Topknot: @haileybaldwin

The topknot trend isn’t going anywhere. This year, make like Hailey Baldwin and throw your hair into a high bun and make it look equal parts polished and unkempt.

Headbands: @josephineskriver

i spy you @sarasampaio (tag someone who makes you smile)

A photo posted by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

This hair accessory is all you need to make your messy hair day look intentional. Copy Josephine Skriver and sport one while on some well-earned vacation time in the sun.

Ear Tuck: @sofiarichie

A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Sofia Richie may be a teenager, but we should all take style notes! Pin your hair back behind the ears, part it in the middle, and slick it down with some styling cream to achieve a polished and modern look.

Tousled: @jourdandunn

A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

Tousled hair with a deep side-part was all over the runways for Spring/Summer ‘17. Leave it up to Victoria’s Secret Angel Jourdan Dunn to show us exactly how to pull it off in real life.

Follow Ana Prodanovich on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/MARIAMENOUNOS; INSTAGRAM.COM/EMRATA; INSTAGRAM.COM/HAILEYBALDWIN; INSTAGRAM.COM/JOSEPHINESKRIVER; INSTAGRAM.COM/SOFIARICHIEINSTAGRAM.COM/JOURDANDUNN

