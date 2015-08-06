January 17, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | January 23, 2017 |
People
What LA spot did Drake hit up for a night out last week, and where did Ciara grab breakfast? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…
Expecting mama Ciara was glowing last Thursday when she dropped by the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills for breakfast. Her husband, Russell Wilson, accompanied her.
Bella Thorne enjoyed a dinner night out last Thursday at West Hollywood hotspot Gracias Madre.
Jessica Biel had a craving for sweets last week and swung by Studio City bakery Susie Cakes.
It was a night out on the town for Drake last Wednesday. The rapper was spotted partying at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.
Fast & Furious 8 star Jordana Brewster got all dolled up for dinner at Craig’s last Thursday.
Photography by Paras Griffin/WireImage
