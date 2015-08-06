    

By Jessica Estrada | January 23, 2017 | People

Share

What LA spot did Drake hit up for a night out last week, and where did Ciara grab breakfast? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

Drake_Concert_JenniferLopez_MainTH.jpg

Ciara Has Breakfast at the Montage Beverly Hills

Expecting mama Ciara was glowing last Thursday when she dropped by the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills for breakfast. Her husband, Russell Wilson, accompanied her.

Bella Thorne Enjoys Dinner at Gracias Madre Restaurant

Bella Thorne enjoyed a dinner night out last Thursday at West Hollywood hotspot Gracias Madre.

Jessica Biel Grabs Sweets From Susie Cakes

Jessica Biel had a craving for sweets last week and swung by Studio City bakery Susie Cakes.

Drake Parties at the Peppermint Club

It was a night out on the town for Drake last Wednesday. The rapper was spotted partying at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.

Jordana Brewster Has Dinner at Craig’s

Fast & Furious 8 star Jordana Brewster got all dolled up for dinner at Craig’s last Thursday.

Tags: celebrities celebs spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted _feature
Categories: People

Photography by Paras Griffin/WireImage

