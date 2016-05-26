    

January 25, 2017

Louise Roe Event with La Tavola Linen
Read More

January 25, 2017

Brooks Brothers Hosts 'Le Casino' for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation
Read More

January 18, 2017

43rd People's Choice Awards

Read More

January 23, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Drake Like to Party in LA?
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots

Read More

January 27, 2017

6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies
Read More

January 26, 2017

LA Chefs Share Recipes for the Perfect Super Bowl Party
Read More

January 24, 2017

LA Restaurants Ushering in a New Age of Italian Cooking

Read More

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
Read More

January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
Read More

January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Read More

January 26, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Read More

January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
6 LA Streets With Restaurants Made for Foodies

By Nile Cappello | January 27, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

In a city as spread out—and often hard to traverse—as LA, it often feels like dining experiences are limited to destination restaurants that require reservations and (obviously) planning out parking. But as the local culinary landscape continues to grow and diversify, a more flexible epicurean experience has emerged: the modern restaurant row, AKA these six foodie streets.

Sawtelle Boulevard

Currently craving: triple berry white chocolate blockpop.ㅣ@susiemeoww

A photo posted by Blockheads Shavery (@blockheadsshavery) on

This mini Japantown is home to many of the restaurants that helped make things like ramen, dumplings, and pho mainstream in LA, including Tsujita, ROC, and Nong La Cafe. The strip—which stretches between Olympic and Santa Monica Boulevards—covers pretty much all the bases for an epicurean adventure. Though most restaurants don’t take reservations, wait times are easily passed with a foray into some of the local clothing and home goods shops. Just be sure to save some room (and money) for a treat from B Sweet Dessert Bar or Blockheads Shavery.

Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Whole Avocado. Nori. Tahini. Miso. New Menu @plantfoodandwine @scottwinegard #craftingthefutureoffood

A photo posted by Matthew Kenney (@matthewkenneycuisine) on

As the central hub of Venice’s transformation (and gentrification), Abbot Kinney Boulevard has spent the past few years in flux—but after the high-profile turnovers, hotly anticipated openings, and cultural renaissance, the dust has settled on a street as strong in its culinary offerings as it is in its shopping (and mural spotting). Besides big-hitter Gjelina, Abbot Kinney is also home to Plant Food + Wine, The Tasting Kitchen, Salt Air, and The Butcher’s Daughter. And though most of the OG concepts have shuttered, Abbot’s Habit continues to serve up the best slices of pizza around.

Beverly Boulevard

ITS HUMP DAY so why not get though it with some steak frites. HURRY... HAPPY HOUR at 6pm#getmarvd

A photo posted by MARVIN (@marvin_af) on

Sure, the glitz and glam of Melrose Avenue may offer more frequent celebrity sightings—but while tourists are hoping to catch a glimpse of Kendall Jenner on her way out of Catch, we’ll be chowing down over on Beverly Boulevard. The diverse span of restaurants along this drag—which loosely reaches between South La Brea and La Cienega Boulevards—specialize in everything from New American to Moroccan cuisines; highlights include Suzanne Tracht’s time-tested Jar, Southern Italian concept Terroni, longstanding Chinese cafe Manderette, and French bistro and wine bar Marvin.

West Sunset Boulevard

It's Wednesday, so it means Happy #NationalWineDay guys!

A photo posted by Same Same // But Different (@samesamethai) on

Just as Silver Lake draws a diverse, ambitious, and (of course) uber-hip crowd, the section of West Sunset Boulevard, between Santa Monica and Silver Lake Boulevards, has emerged as a landing strip for the east side’s most innovative concepts. The old and new mix seamlessly within the flexibility and distinct flair provided by this newly come-up neighborhood; restaurants that withstood Silver Lake’s rise to popularity—including family-owned Cuban spot El Cochinito, cult favorite Silverlake Ramen, and classic diner Sunset Junction Coffee Shop—stand strong alongside newer openings Kettle Black, FrankieLucy Bakeshop, and Same Same Thai.

Main Street, Santa Monica

Without the fanfare or controversy of neighboring Abbot Kinney, Main Street’s emergence as a culinary destination has been quiet; more recent additions and turnovers have (finally) elevated this restaurant strip’s popularity beyond a long-loyal group of westsiders. Main Street is home to an eclectic mix of elevated neighborhood go-tos (Library Alehouse and Stella Barra), casual lunch spots (Sunny Blue and Urth Caffe), and bold concepts (Komodo and Kippy’s!). But this locale’s culinary offerings go beyond the brick-and-mortar; a large Main Street parking lot hosts some of LA’s best food trucks on Tuesday nights.

Main Street, Downtown Los Angeles

Now that’s what you call a spread. What dish are you reaching for? #Ledlow

A photo posted by Ledlow (@ledlowdtla) on

Even amongst DTLA’s ever-competitive (and saturated) restaurant scene, Main Street has the Midas touch for successful concepts—both old and new. From comfort foods at Nickel Diner to authentically global cuisine at Bäco Mercat, and the best-priced prix-fixe sushi menus in the city at Kazunori Hand Roll Bar, you can’t go wrong here—as long as you come hungry. Other highlights include Artisan House’s falafel macaroons and Ledlow’s coffee-rubbed steak frites, along with decadent treats from Big Man Bakes or Peddler’s Creamery.

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/BLOCKHEADSSHAVERY; INSTAGRAM.COM/MATTHEWKENNEYCUISINE; INSTAGRAM.COM/MARVIN_AF; INSTAGRAM.COM/SAMESAMETHAI; INSTAGRAM.COM/STELLABARRAINSTAGRAM.COM/LEDLOWDTLA

