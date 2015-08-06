| January 17, 2017 | Parties

The Future Perfect opened its new gallery with a cocktail party on January 17, 2017 at its new location in a mid-century home in the West Hollywood Hills, called Casa Perfect. With the understanding that retail in Los Angeles is destination-oriented, The Future Perfect founder David Alhadeff elected to open in a private residence, allowing patrons an opportunity to experience something bespoke and unusual, and not on offer elsewhere.