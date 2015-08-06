    

Parties

January 17, 2017

The Future Perfect Hosts Opening Party for Casa Perfect
January 12, 2017

Make A Promise Cocktail Party at Louis Vuitton
January 12, 2017

Letters to Andy Warhol Exhibit Opening

People

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & 'Silicon Valley'

Food & Drink

January 12, 2017

6 LA Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2017
December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels

Home & Real Estate

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
January 10, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
The Future Perfect Hosts Opening Party for Casa Perfect

January 17, 2017

The Future Perfect opened its new gallery with a cocktail party on January 17, 2017 at its new location in a mid-century home in the West Hollywood Hills, called Casa Perfect. With the understanding that retail in Los Angeles is destination-oriented, The Future Perfect founder David Alhadeff elected to open in a private residence, allowing patrons an opportunity to experience something bespoke and unusual, and not on offer elsewhere.

