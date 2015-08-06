    

Parties

January 17, 2017

The Future Perfect Hosts Opening Party for Casa Perfect
January 12, 2017

Make A Promise Cocktail Party at Louis Vuitton
January 12, 2017

Letters to Andy Warhol Exhibit Opening

People

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
January 19, 2017

Haylie Duff on Her New Year's Resolutions & Favorite Healthy LA Spots
January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions

Food & Drink

January 20, 2017

5 Female Chefs in LA to Watch in 2017
January 12, 2017

6 LA Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2017
December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses

Home & Real Estate

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

Style & Beauty

January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
January 10, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
7 Winter Items to Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy

By Rakhee Bhatt | January 23, 2017 | Lifestyle

Enjoy wintertime indoors with these accents perfect for adding a snug touch to your abode.

Anthropologie_GuidelinePillow.jpg

Guideline Pillow, Anthropologie ($78). The Grove, 6301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 323-934-8433

A contrasting teal back makes this Anthropologie pillow a fun and functional addition to weekends spent at home.

BlisslivingHome_Throw.jpg

‘Tanzania Isna’ Throw Blissliving Home ($420). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Delve into the latest fiction book or autobiography while cozying up in this Blissliving Home mohair-blend striped throw.

UrbanOutfitters_ArtPrint.jpg

18x24 Peruvian Mountain Art Print, Adam Harteau ($129). Urban Outfitters, 7650 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-653-3231

Bring the snow-capped mountains to your favorite room with the help of this Adam Harteau art piece that’s been made on archival paper crafted from cotton pressed in Italian mills.

Assouline_PokerBook.jpg

'Poker: The Ultimate Book,' Assouline ($50). Tommy Bahama, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2888

Snuggle up with this with this book by Assouline, which comes in a clever card-style case, and garner the tips and tricks necessary to take your poker skills to the next level.

ChristianLacroix_TeaPot.jpg

Caribe Tea Pot, Christian Lacroix by Vista Alegre ($374). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 31-275-4211

Whether you’re partial to green, Earl Grey, or chai, make tea time a luxe experience with this porcelain pot from Christian Lacroix by Vista Alegre.

UrbanOutfitters_Rug.jpg

Tufted Shag Rug, Cassadaga ($1,499) Urban Outfitters, 7650 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-653-3231

Wool and cotton combine in perfect wintertime fashion in this Cassadaga rug, which features an eye-catching geometric print.

Fornasetti_BacioCandle.jpg

‘Bacio-Otto’ Large Candle, Fornasetti ($525). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Retooling the striking lips of Italian Opera singer Lina Cavalieri, this Fornasetti candle will not only add a warm scent to your home, but also serve as a luxe conversation piece.

Tags: home home decor interior design interior decor winter _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

