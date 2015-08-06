By Rakhee Bhatt | January 23, 2017 | Lifestyle

Enjoy wintertime indoors with these accents perfect for adding a snug touch to your abode.

Guideline Pillow, Anthropologie ($78). The Grove, 6301 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 323-934-8433

A contrasting teal back makes this Anthropologie pillow a fun and functional addition to weekends spent at home.

‘Tanzania Isna’ Throw Blissliving Home ($420). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Delve into the latest fiction book or autobiography while cozying up in this Blissliving Home mohair-blend striped throw.

18x24 Peruvian Mountain Art Print, Adam Harteau ($129). Urban Outfitters, 7650 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-653-3231

Bring the snow-capped mountains to your favorite room with the help of this Adam Harteau art piece that’s been made on archival paper crafted from cotton pressed in Italian mills.

'Poker: The Ultimate Book,' Assouline ($50). Tommy Bahama, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2888

Snuggle up with this with this book by Assouline, which comes in a clever card-style case, and garner the tips and tricks necessary to take your poker skills to the next level.

Caribe Tea Pot, Christian Lacroix by Vista Alegre ($374). Saks Fifth Avenue, 9634 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 31-275-4211

Whether you’re partial to green, Earl Grey, or chai, make tea time a luxe experience with this porcelain pot from Christian Lacroix by Vista Alegre.

Tufted Shag Rug, Cassadaga ($1,499) Urban Outfitters, 7650 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-653-3231

Wool and cotton combine in perfect wintertime fashion in this Cassadaga rug, which features an eye-catching geometric print.

‘Bacio-Otto’ Large Candle, Fornasetti ($525). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Retooling the striking lips of Italian Opera singer Lina Cavalieri, this Fornasetti candle will not only add a warm scent to your home, but also serve as a luxe conversation piece.