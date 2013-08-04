By Rakhee Bhatt | January 19, 2017 | People

From adorable birthday and anniversary wishes to reading to kids at the annual Easter Egg Roll, here are seven heartwarming photos that the Obamas have posted on Instagram about each other.

"You and I" #21Years A photo posted by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Oct 3, 2013 at 5:31pm PDT

President Obama celebrated 21 years of marriage to the First Lady with this classic black-and-white throwback photo of the twosome on their wedding day in 1992.

He is a perfect 10 in our book. #TeamUSA A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Sep 29, 2016 at 2:19pm PDT

The FLOTUS poses alongside the 2016 USA gymnastics team as they give a tongue-in-cheek salute to the President.

Inside all of us is a wild thing. #EasterEggRoll A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Mar 28, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

The Obamas get into the storytelling spirit as they read Where the Wild Things Are to children attending the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.

Happy Anniversary. A photo posted by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Oct 3, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT

With a sweet side hug, the President wishes the First Lady a happy 24th anniversary.

Who's ready for #CollegeSigningDay?! Share a photo in your college gear to celebrate students pushing themselves to #ReachHigher. A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on May 1, 2015 at 6:46am PDT

Donning shirts from their alma maters, the Obamas celebrate students that are going off to college.

Hey Barack, I'll always be your valentine! #HappyValentinesDay –mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Feb 14, 2014 at 8:32am PST

As evidenced by this Valentine's Day photo trio, the couple that laughs together truly does stay together.

Happy birthday, Barack! Your hair's a little grayer, but I love you more than ever. –mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Aug 4, 2013 at 9:54am PDT

First Lady Michelle wishes the President a happy birthday with this vintage photo of the pair.