January 17, 2017

The Future Perfect Hosts Opening Party for Casa Perfect
January 12, 2017

Make A Promise Cocktail Party at Louis Vuitton
January 12, 2017

Letters to Andy Warhol Exhibit Opening

January 17, 2017

'Throwing Shade' Stars Erin Gibson & Bryan Safi on Their New Late Night Show & White House Ambitions
January 16, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Go for a Date Night?
January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & 'Silicon Valley'

January 12, 2017

6 LA Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in 2017
December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels

January 18, 2017

5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year
January 16, 2017

Brookfield Residental's Alison Girard Spills on the Best Hot Spots in Playa Vista
January 4, 2017

7 LA Real Estate Experts Share Their Trend Predictions for 2017

January 17, 2017

Brett Novek's Athleisure Line Mixes Fashion & Philanthropy
January 10, 2017

Ralph Lauren Celebrates 50 Years With Expanded Beverly Hills Store
January 10, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
5 LA Kitchens That Will Inspire You to Cook in the New Year

By Jessica Estrada | January 18, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to cook more often, these five downright gorgeous kitchens are all the inspiration you need to make good on that promise.

25067 Jim Bridger Road, Hidden Hills

25067JimBridgerRoad.jpg

Bathed in soft blue tones, this airy kitchen is perfect for the home chef that loves to entertain. Guests can pull up a chair at the counter, take a seat in the adjoining dining space, or venture outside into the backyard for some fresh air while the hostess with the mostess whips up a feast. The home’s other features aren’t so bad either—a 20-seat theater, a gym, a glam room, a recording studio, and a sparkling pool. Need we say more? $12.5 million; contact Hilton & Hyland listing agent Brett Lawyer, 310-278-3311

235 Entrada Dr., Santa Monica

235EntradaDrive.jpg

If that beachy, California cool lifestyle is what you crave, look no further than this Santa Monica abode. It epitomizes the laid-back yet luxe style LA is known for with its open floor plan and modern finishes. The kitchen all on its own is quite the treat. It’s awash in rich brown tones that beautifully pop against the tropical landscaping that surrounds the place. $3.775 million; contact Deasy/Penner & Partners listing agent Frank Langen, 310-963-3891

370 N. June St., Los Angeles

June.jpg

This home’s kitchen can only be described with one word: dreamy. It follows an all-white-everything theme that feels really luxe yet serves as a nice complement to the home’s retro 1920s charm. Sparkling chandeliers drip from the ceiling, natural light pours in, and the countertops are covered in Carrera marble. If this kitchen doesn’t inspire you to get cooking, we don’t know what will. $8 million; contact The Agency listing agent Jon Grauman, 424-238-2484

849 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

849SouthBroadway.jpg

Ever dreamed of living like Johnny Depp? Here’s your chance. The actor is selling one of his penthouses inside the iconic Eastern Columbia Building in Downtown LA. Perfect for the bachelor who wants to take his cooking skills up a notch, this high-rise loft features an eclectic kitchen with modern appliances, a colorful mural by Brazilian street artist Osgemeos, and a stunning Art Deco-inspired chandelier. $1.999 million; contact The Partners Trust listing agent Kevin Dees, 818-414-3404; Nick Segal, 310-776-0148

3114 Elvido Dr., Brentwood

Elvido.jpg

Cooking with a view is a reality inside this gorgeous Brentwood home overlooking the city. The flow here is effortless. The living space, dining space, kitchen, and deck all seamlessly mingle together thanks to an open floor plan and disappearing glass walls. Cooking and entertaining has never been this easy or looked this good. $6.875 million; contact The Agency listing agent Paul Lester, 424-230-3747

Tags: real estate la real estate homes johnny depp _feature kitchens
Categories: Home & Real Estate

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAVID ARCHER (235 ENTRADA DR.); JAMES LANG/BERLYN PHOTOGRAPHY (849 S. BROADWAY)

