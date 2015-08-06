By Jessica Estrada | January 18, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to cook more often, these five downright gorgeous kitchens are all the inspiration you need to make good on that promise.

Bathed in soft blue tones, this airy kitchen is perfect for the home chef that loves to entertain. Guests can pull up a chair at the counter, take a seat in the adjoining dining space, or venture outside into the backyard for some fresh air while the hostess with the mostess whips up a feast. The home’s other features aren’t so bad either—a 20-seat theater, a gym, a glam room, a recording studio, and a sparkling pool. Need we say more? $12.5 million; contact Hilton & Hyland listing agent Brett Lawyer, 310-278-3311

If that beachy, California cool lifestyle is what you crave, look no further than this Santa Monica abode. It epitomizes the laid-back yet luxe style LA is known for with its open floor plan and modern finishes. The kitchen all on its own is quite the treat. It’s awash in rich brown tones that beautifully pop against the tropical landscaping that surrounds the place. $3.775 million; contact Deasy/Penner & Partners listing agent Frank Langen, 310-963-3891

This home’s kitchen can only be described with one word: dreamy. It follows an all-white-everything theme that feels really luxe yet serves as a nice complement to the home’s retro 1920s charm. Sparkling chandeliers drip from the ceiling, natural light pours in, and the countertops are covered in Carrera marble. If this kitchen doesn’t inspire you to get cooking, we don’t know what will. $8 million; contact The Agency listing agent Jon Grauman, 424-238-2484

Ever dreamed of living like Johnny Depp? Here’s your chance. The actor is selling one of his penthouses inside the iconic Eastern Columbia Building in Downtown LA. Perfect for the bachelor who wants to take his cooking skills up a notch, this high-rise loft features an eclectic kitchen with modern appliances, a colorful mural by Brazilian street artist Osgemeos, and a stunning Art Deco-inspired chandelier. $1.999 million; contact The Partners Trust listing agent Kevin Dees, 818-414-3404; Nick Segal, 310-776-0148

Cooking with a view is a reality inside this gorgeous Brentwood home overlooking the city. The flow here is effortless. The living space, dining space, kitchen, and deck all seamlessly mingle together thanks to an open floor plan and disappearing glass walls. Cooking and entertaining has never been this easy or looked this good. $6.875 million; contact The Agency listing agent Paul Lester, 424-230-3747